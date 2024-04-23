T-Mobile unveils new 5G internet plans for enhanced home and travel connectivity

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has announced two new 5G internet plans — Home Internet Plus, available April 26, and Away, available May 8.

Home Internet Plus offers expanded Wi-Fi coverage and 24/7 tech support for all smart devices and costs $70/month.

Away provides a secure Wi-Fi solution for travelers, with options for unlimited or 200GB monthly data plans.

T-Mobile has announced two new 5G Internet plans, “Home Internet Plus” and “Away.” Home Internet Plus targets a premium home internet experience with expanded Wi-Fi coverage and 24/7 tech support for smart devices. Away is designed for travelers, offering a flexible Wi-Fi solution that leverages T-Mobile’s extensive 5G network across the nation.

The company describes itself as the fastest-growing internet provider in the U.S., reporting nearly 5 million customers since the 2021 launch of its 5G home Internet service.

Home Internet Plus is designed for households that require seamless, whole-home Wi-Fi. It includes T-Mobile’s latest 5G gateway and a Wi-Fi Mesh Access Point, offering a potential coverage of up to 2,200 square feet.

Additionally, the plan includes unlimited, live technical support through a personal “TechPro.” This support covers Wi-Fi and all connected smart devices in the home, offering assistance with setup, troubleshooting, and general usage.

Pricing for Home Internet Plus starts at $70/month with AutoPay or $50/month with AutoPay and a premium voice line. It will be available beginning on April 26. Customers also benefit from T-Mobile’s Price Lock guarantee, as well as the absence of equipment fees and annual contracts.

T-Mobile’s standard Home Internet plan remains available at $40/month (premium voice plan customers) or $50/month (other voice plans). This means the Plus plan adds extended Wi-Fi and 24/7 support at an additional cost of roughly $120 per year.

Internet on the move The Away plan is designed to keep travelers connected with a flexible Wi-Fi solution that leverages T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network. It includes a 5G gateway that can support up to 64 devices at a time — far exceeding the capabilities of typical hotspots or using your smartphone as a hotspot.

Customers have the flexibility to choose either an unlimited data option for continuous connectivity or a plan with 200 gigabytes of monthly data. T-Mobile emphasizes the security benefits of the included gateway compared to relying on public Wi-Fi networks.

Away launches on May 8, and pricing is $160/month (unlimited data) or $110/month (200GB) with AutoPay. The plan also features T-Mobile’s signature Price Lock guarantee and a simple setup process to get you connected quickly.

