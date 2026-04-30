T-Mobile Fiber plans could get a cheaper tier, but with a major catch

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is reportedly planning to overhaul its fiber home internet plans, potentially introducing a new 300Mbps entry-level plan for $45/month.

The reshuffle may involve removing the 500Mbps “middle ground” plan and reducing the 1Gbps plan price to $60/month.

New plans might no longer include the five-year price guarantee, potentially allowing for future price increases.

Last year, T-Mobile entered the fiber home internet market, and it did so with some tempting launch offers. Early adopters got solid speeds at competitive prices. But as the service expands, that initial value proposition may shift, not entirely in favor of new customers.

Up until now, T-Mobile’s fiber lineup has started at 500Mbps for $55 per month with autopay. From there, you could move up to 1Gbps at $65, or 2Gbps at $70.

However, that structure is now being reworked. The Mobile Report suggests T-Mobile could be reshuffling its fiber plans, with a new 300Mbps tier potentially serving as the new entry point at $45 per month with autopay. On the surface, that looks like a more affordable option, but it also means the 500Mbps plan could be gone entirely.

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Meanwhile, the 1Gbps tier could see a modest $5 price cut to $60 per month, while the 2Gbps plan could remain unchanged at $70 per month.

At first glance, the new plans seem more affordable, but that idea starts to fall apart once you look a little closer. Yes, the entry price could drop by $10, but that saving comes with a 200Mbps speed cut. For those who viewed the 500Mbps tier as the ideal middle ground, its removal feels like a step back. Offering both 300Mbps and 500Mbps options would’ve created a balanced lineup, rather than pushing users to either compromise on speeds or pay more.

There’s also another key detail that could matter just as much over time. The report claims these new plans may no longer include T-Mobile’s five-year price guarantee. If that holds true, it opens the door for price changes down the line, something the earlier plans helped shield against.

For now, existing customers don’t appear to be affected, with their current pricing expected to remain in place. But for anyone considering T-Mobile Fiber going forward, the value proposition may not be as clear-cut as it once was. We’re waiting for T-Mobile to announce these changes, and while The Mobile Report has been a reliable source of information, you should still take the news with a pinch of salt, as this is a leak after all.

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