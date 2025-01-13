T-Mobile ramps up network support to California as wildfires blaze on

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is deploying a variety of equipment to restore and maintain connectivity to areas affected by the California wildfires.

The carrier has set up multiple 24/7 locations where anyone can connect to free Wi-Fi and charge their devices.

It is also handing out charging supplies as needed.

Firefighters continue to battle the wildfires that broke out last week in four residential areas in Southern California. To ensure first responders and residents can still communicate during this disaster, multiple network providers have stepped in to provide assistance. T-Mobile’s latest efforts involve deploying mobile equipment and setting up locations with free Wi-Fi and charging.

Today, T-Mobile announced it is rolling out a slew of equipment to provide increased connectivity in hard-hit areas. On that front, the carrier is sending out Satellite Cell on Light Trucks (SatCOLTs) and Satellite Cell on Wheels (SatCOWs) to several sites including: Pacific Palisades at Los Angeles Fire Department Station 23 and Station 69

Multiple locations along the Pacific Coast Highway near Las Floras and Topanga Beach between Pacific Palisades and Malibu

Several sites in Altadena including Loma Alta Park and near E Altadena Dr and Lake Ave The company says it is setting up generators, Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSATs), and microwave equipment to address areas that have lost internet due to damaged local fiber connections and permanent generators. If you’re unfamiliar with this technology, VSATs are a portable satellite solution, while microwave equipment offers faster data speeds and larger capacity over shorter distances.

Furthermore, T-Mobile states it is handing out activated devices and eSIMs with T-Priority and Wireless Priority Service to first responders so they have higher priority during times of high traffic. And it is installing Wi-Fi routers in the following locations: Incident command posts in Zuma Beach and The Rose Bowl

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services

City of Pasadena at City Hall

Pasadena Unified School District

Community lifelines (e.g. local grocery stores) Meanwhile, the company is inviting residents to come to its temporary 24/7 locations for free Wi-Fi connectivity and device charging. These locations can be found at: T-Mobile Freemont and Huntington retail store: 1318 Huntington Dr, South Pasadena, CA 91030

1318 Huntington Dr, South Pasadena, CA 91030 Malibu Pavilions: 29211 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu, CA 90265

29211 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu, CA 90265 Malibu Bluffs Park: 24250 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265 Finally, people will be able to connect to the internet, charge, and pick up charging supplies as needed at Malibu Equestrian Park (6225 Merritt Drive, Malibu, CA 90265) from 10 AM to 4 PM PT.

If you have been affected by the ongoing fires, you might want to take advantage of these services. Also keep in mind that other network providers, like AT&T and Verizon, are also offering services to help those in need.

