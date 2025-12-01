This T-Mobile powered MVNO just imploded big time as CEO allegedly flees the country

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Mobi, once seen as a stable Hawaii-based carrier, has collapsed amid severe internal problems.

A lawsuit alleges the CEO withheld $1 million in wages and fired executives without authorization, followed by widespread service outages and reports of full service shutdowns.

The CEO has reportedly fled to Brazil, and customers are struggling to recover account information or get clear answers on what is going on, making it urgent to transfer out as soon as possible.

Last year, I wrote about a great new promotion from Mobi. At the time, I explained that this was an established carrier, even if most people have never heard of it, as its primary market is Hawaii. In my exact words, “Mobi is no fly-by-night operation, and you can absolutely trust them.” Welp, that didn’t age well. For years, Mobi was a trusted brand with a lot of potential, but suddenly it’s all come crashing down, as first reported by Fierce Network.

So what happened, and why did Mobi explode so completely? While this mess might be new to the public, it seems that Mobi has had internal issues for a while. A lawsuit was filed against the company in late November, alleging the CEO failed to pay $1 million in wages and that he terminated key executives without authorization. In recent weeks, the problems have only gotten worse. Customers have reported issues with intermittent service or even reports that service has been shut down completely.

While not all the details are known, it seems the CEO fled to Brazil in order to attempt to avoid his troubles. So, in other words, Mobi isn’t just running into temporary problems. It clearly had issues with internal corruption and embezzlement. For those stuck with the carrier, we recommend taking steps to transfer if you are able. Unfortunately for some customers, this has been easier said than done, as there are reports of issues with users recovering their account information to transfer it over to a new provider.

While the company seems to be in shambles, it is still likely that it will offer some way to transfer out details to those who still have account access, but we’d certainly move now if you haven’t already jumped ship.

