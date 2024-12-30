You have until 2025 to get 5GB of monthly backup data via T-Mobile's network for just $50 a year!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Mobi is offering 5GB of high-speed data and unlimited 1.5Mbps data every month for a whole year for just $50 total, or what works out to just $4.16 a month.

The only catch is that this is a beta, and so the experience might have a few hiccups. You also won’t get texting or an actual number.

The beta runs on T-Mobile’s network so despite some setup hiccups and other growing pains, the experience shouldn’t be too different from other prepaid carriers running on the Uncarrier’s network.

There’s a pretty solid chance you’ve never heard of Mobi unless you happen to live in Hawaii, but it’s time to sit up and pay attention as this current deal is pretty hard to beat. Right now if you pay Mobi just $50 you’ll get 5GB of high-speed data per month on T-Mobile’s network for a whole year and unlimited 1.5Mbps speeds after that.

To call this “dirt cheap” would be an understatement. Now to be clear, Mobi is an MVNO so you won’t be getting service directly from T-Mobile, but the provider partners with T-Mobile for service. This means you should get a similar experience as you’d find with prepaid providers like Mint Mobile and US Mobile.

Are there any other catches here? A few, but none of them are dealbreakers when you consider the price tag. First, you have until 2025 to sign up for this promotional price, which is just over a day away. The bigger catch is that this is a beta program. As such, the experience might not be flawless. For instance, Mobi notes that setup is smooth for iPhones but can be trickier for some Android devices. The carrier vows it will help configure APN settings if needed, but just wants to make it clear that there might be some issues.

The beta’s feature set is also basic — you won’t get a phone number or texting. These features, along with extras like tablet sharing and standalone watch/tablet plans, will eventually be available for an additional fee.

This plan is ideal for those seeking a backup line and who are comfortable with occasional glitches. If you enjoy tinkering and troubleshooting, it’s an excellent way to add T-Mobile coverage as a secondary option for areas where your primary carrier — like AT&T or Verizon — falls short.

Who is Mobi, and should you trust them? Mobi is no fly-by-night operation and you can absolutely trust them. Established in Hawaii in 2006, the company has recently expanded beyond the islands by partnering with other networks. Mobi’s coverage now includes the mainland US, Puerto Rico, and Canada. As part of the beta, you’ll also have international access in the UK, Ireland, Portugal, Belgium, and India at no extra cost.

Yes, this deal is incredibly cheap — but that’s because it’s a beta test. You’ll get unlimited data (throttled after 5GB of high-speed usage) for next to nothing, but in return, you’re helping Mobi identify and fix service issues to improve its product. It’s a win-win.

I’ve signed up myself and will report back with my experiences once I’ve had more time to test the beta.

