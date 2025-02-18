Don't forget to redeem T-Mobile's free MLS Season Pass perk

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile postpaid customers and Metro customers can claim their MLS Season Pass subscription today.

To get this benefit, you’ll need to access T-Mobile Tuesdays via the T-Life app and sign up between now and March 4.

An Apple account is required with a payment method on file.

If you’re an MLS fan and you belong to the Un-carrier’s network, then you’ll want to pay attention to today’s T-Mobile Tuesday perk. Postpaid customers and Metro customers can now claim their free MLS Season Pass subscription.

Near the end of January, T-Mobile announced it would offer “MLS Season Pass on Apple TV on Us” starting on February 18. Today is that day, which means postpaid customers, Metro customers, and even business accounts can now take advantage of this offer.

If you’re interested in a free season of MLS viewing, you’ll need to open the T-Life app and access T-Mobile Tuesdays to redeem the perk. And you’ll want to sign up soon as this is a limited-time offer that will end at 4:59 AM ET on March 4.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Since MLS Season Pass is a service offered through Apple TV, you’ll need the Apple TV app. The Apple TV app is available on iOS, Android, and most TVs. Although you won’t need an Apple TV Plus subscription, you will need an Apple account and a payment method on file.

The subscription will auto-renew, so you’ll want to cancel it after the season is done. T-Mobile mentions that you’ll need to cancel the subscription at least a day before the renewal date, unless you want to pay $99 to continue watching for next season. The MLS season starts on February 22.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like