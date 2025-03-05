T-Mobile CEO implies legacy plans may see further price increases in 2025

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR In a recent call, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert hinted at further price adjustments for legacy customers in 2025, following similar increases in 2024.

The CEO’s comments lacked specifics on the timing or scope of these increases, leaving the potential adjustments uncertain for now.

It’s possible that these increases are just hypothetical and won’t actually occur, but don’t be surprised if T-Mobile eventually begins a new round of price increases later this year.

While the news was largely overlooked in the shadow of MWC 2025, The Mobile Report reported over the weekend on a recent all-hands company call that every T-Mobile employee was able to view. While the call covered a range of topics and issues, a brief comment by the T-Mobile CEO suggests legacy T-Mobile customers may see more price increases this year.

Although CEO Mike Sievert didn’t explicitly confirm it, his words make it easy to connect the dots: You’re going to be hearing about us, for example, getting back to some of the adjustments of legacy pricing that we began last year. While there are no specifics on what kind of adjustments might be made, T-Mobile implemented several price increases on legacy customer plans in 2024 and so we have a good idea of what this might look like.

At the time, the move received plenty of criticism, especially since many of these plans were supposed to be protected by T-Mobile’s Price Lock policies. However, Price Lock’s terms have changed over the years, with the most recent revision in 2022, which is why some legacy plans have seen increases while others haven’t.

Legacy customers likely won’t be happy if these suggested increases come to pass. That said, it’s important to note that Sievert’s statement didn’t provide specifics on the timing or scope of potential hikes. He also used the phrase “for example,” which could imply he was speaking hypothetically about future increases and broader financial adjustments T-Mobile may need to make in 2025. In other words, take all of this with a grain of salt.

