T-Mobile's JUMP! On Demand program is shutting down, but there's a silver lining

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is ending its JUMP! On Demand lease plans on December 1. Existing subscribers can upgrade one final time through November 30.

JOD subscribers will keep whichever phone they’re currently leasing when the program ends, at no additional cost.

T-Mobile is no longer taking new JOD sign-ups, so this perk is only for established customers.

T-Mobile launched a program branded JUMP! On Demand (JOD) back in 2015. JOD is a lease plan that allowed subscribers to swap their leased devices out as frequently as once a month — an appealing proposition for folks who want to try out all the latest phones without spending thousands of dollars a year to do it. T-Mobile has announced that that plan is going away in a few weeks, but it’s offering subscribers a pretty decent consolation.

As spotted by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile is ending the JOD program on December 1. But as T-Mobile spells out in support documentation, existing JOD subscribers will get to keep their current device when the plan goes away. The carrier will even waive any remaining lease payments.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

According to leaked documents published by The Mobile Report, JOD customers can upgrade their phone one last time by November 30, after which upgrades will no longer be available. These documents also spell out that on December 1, all active JOD leases will end, and customers will be able to keep whichever phone they’re leasing at the time.

This perk is only available to T-Mobile customers already enrolled in a JOD plan; it’s no longer possible to sign up for a new one. If you’re a current JOD subscriber and you want more info about your final upgrade option, you’ll need to either call T-Mobile or visit one of the carrier’s retail stores.

Follow