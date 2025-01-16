It's been a year, but T-Mobile's 'Hulu On Us' promo is finally working

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile’s “Hulu On Us” promotion is starting to activate for Go5G Next subscribers who redeemed their code back in 2024.

Users are seeing that their Hulu accounts have automatically connected with T-Mobile.

Previously, customers were getting errors when trying to sign up for the promotion.

If you’re a T-Mobile customer, you may remember the “Hulu On Us” promotion the Un-carrier rolled out at the beginning of 2024. It wasn’t exactly the smoothest of rollouts as Go5G Next subscribers ran into errors attempting to activate the promotion. A year later, however, it looks like the promotion is finally starting to kick in.

As reported by The Mobile Report, Go5G Next customers who redeemed their promo code for Hulu On Us back in January 2024 are seeing their Hulu accounts automatically connect to T-Mobile. It appears that the cellular provider is accomplishing this by using the unique promo codes to link the two accounts together.

You can check to see if the promo is activated on your account by logging into Hulu and going to your account page. If billing is set to T-Mobile, then you’re good and there’s nothing else you need to do.

As a quick refresher on the details of this benefit, it’s a perk that’s exclusive to Go5G Next customers. It offers a free subscription to Hulu with ads that does not stack with Disney Plus or ESPN Plus. You also can’t upgrade to the ad-free tier unless you want to pay full price for the service.

In case you haven’t redeemed your promo code yet, all you have to do is head over to the T-Mobile add-ons page. You should be able to redeem the code there and connect your account to Hulu.

