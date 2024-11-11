Is Hulu not working? Try these fixes!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Hulu is one of the largest and most recognizable streaming services, with over 51 million subscribers across its on-demand and live TV plans. However, even with such a large subscriber base, Hulu isn’t immune to issues. Let’s take a look at what you can do if you find Hulu not working for you.

Editor’s note: Some of the instructions in this article were generated using a Google Pixel 8a running Android 14, an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 18.1, and a custom PC with Windows 11. Remember that steps can be slightly different depending on your device and software version.

Is Hulu down? Hulu not working could be due to many issues, but let’s start with the one that might save you hours of troubleshooting. While not all that common, Hulu isn’t exempt from outages. There is a chance Hulu is down, and checking the service’s status is simple.

No official status page exists, but you can use a website like DownDetector.com. This website collects user reports and tells you whether Hulu is having a widespread issue. There’s even a live map that can tell you if an outage is local.

If Hulu is down, your only solution is to wait it out. In the meantime, you might want to check out other streaming services.

Close and reopen Hulu Sometimes, closing and reopening an app or website can iron out simple problems. Try this if you’re having issues with Hulu not working. If you’re using a computer and browser, you might want to exit the browser and open Hulu.com again. If you’re using a mobile device, here are some instructions you can follow to close Hulu.

How to close Hulu on Android: Launch the Settings app. Go into Apps. Tap on See all apps and select Hulu. Select Force stop. Confirm by hitting OK.

How to close Hulu on iOS: Go into the Recent Apps section. You can do this by sliding your finger from the bottom edge of the screen and holding your finger for a few seconds. Look for the Hulu up. Slide it up.

If this doesn’t work, you can simply log out of your account and log back in. Now, if that doesn’t help, you can also try uninstalling and reinstalling the app. Sometimes, app files can get corrupted and create issues. A clean install often helps.

How to uninstall Hulu on Android: Launch the Settings app. Go into Apps. Tap on See all apps and select Hulu. Select Uninstall. Confirm by hitting OK.

How to uninstall Hulu on iOS: Look for the Hulu app. Tap and hold on to it for a few seconds. Select Remove App. Tap on Delete App.

Now, you can go to your app store and redownload Hulu.

Clear the cache Cache data helps your device run smoothly and snappy. It does this by downloading commonly used data, allowing the device to pull it locally, instead of downloading it every time it’s needed. But while cache is convenient, it’s true data can get corrupted and cause issues, especially if it has been sitting in your storage for long. It’s a good idea to clear the cache now and then.

You might also want to consider deleting app data while you’re at it. However, this will wipe all data and log-in info, so you’ll have to log back in.

How to clear app cache on Android: Open the Settings app. Go into Apps. Select See all apps. Find the Hulu app and tap on it. Tap on Storage & cache. Hit Clear Cache. You can also select Clear storage for a clean start.

Clear the cache on Chrome for Windows: On your Windows computer, open Chrome. Click on the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner. Go into Settings. Select Privacy and security in the left-side column. Pick Delete browsing data. Check the boxes to select what you want to delete. I like clearing everything if there are serious issues. Select All time in the Time range. Hit Clear data.

You can’t clear the cache on iOS apps. The only effective way to accomplish this is to uninstall and reinstall an app. This guide’s second section has instructions for this.

Keep streaming limits in mind A Hulu subscription is meant to be for a single household. As such, the service doesn’t want you streaming on too many devices simultaneously. This could be the reason for Hulu not working for you.

Is there anyone else using your Hulu account? Maybe more than one other person? Hulu only allows you to stream with two devices simultaneously. If you’ve reached the limit and want to stream on another device, you’ll have to ask other users to stop streaming.

Also, you might want to get the Unlimited Screen add-on, which is only available for Live TV subscribers. It costs an extra $9.99 a month, but it will allow you to stream live TV on as many devices as you wish. These should be within your same household, but Hulu understands sometimes you want to watch content on the go. With the Unlimited Screen add-on, three of the devices can be mobile devices in other networks.

Try a simple restart! Restarting the device is one of the most popular troubleshooting methods around. I always recommend it to friends and family whenever they come with tech problems. It turns out a simple restart seems to fix most issues, so give it a try!

How to restart an Android phone: Simultaneously press the side and volume up buttons. Select Restart.

Learn to restart your iPhone: Press and hold the side and either the volume down or volume up buttons until the power screen appears. Use the slide to power off slider. When the phone is off, press and hold the side button until the Apple logo shows up.

How to restart a Windows computer: Click on the Windows button. Select the Power button. Pick Restart.

Update the app Running an older version of the Hulu app is usually no problem, but sometimes, more significant updates can leave older versions with issues. Not to mention, updates tend to come with bug fixes and performance improvements. Just check if there are any Hulu updates available. Additionally, those using a PC might also want to consider updating the browser.

How to check for Hulu app updates on Android: Open the Google Play Store. Tap on your profile icon. Select Manage apps & device. Pick Updates available. If Hulu shows up, you can select the Update button next to it. You can also tap on Update all to take care of all your updates in a single sweep.

How to check for Hulu app updates on iOS: Launch the Apple App Store. Tap on your profile icon. You should see all available updates here. If Hulu shows up, select Update next to it. You can also hit Update All to take care of all your updates in a single sweep.

Update the device Similarly, running an older software version of your operating system may also be the reason for Hulu not working. Just check if there are any available updates.

How to check for Android updates: Open the Settings app. Go into System. Hit Software updates. Select System update. Tap on Check for update. You’ll be told if there is an update available. Suppose there is, select Download and install. Follow instructions and let the phone update. Try using Hulu again!

Updating your iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into General. Tap on Software Update. The system will automatically look for updates. If there is one, tap on Download and install. Your device will let you know if there are any extra steps to take. Follow the instructions.

How to check for Windows updates: Open the Settings app. Go into Windows Update. Click on Check for updates. Updates will start downloading if available. Some are optional, and an option will appear if they are. We recommend you get them, too. Some updates require restarting the device. The page will tell you if that’s the case. Go ahead and restart if needed. Let the computer do its thing. It will restart after it’s done updating. Now check if Hulu is working!

Check your internet connection Internet problems are a common reason for Hulu not working. For starters, really slow internet won’t cut it for streaming on Hulu. Hulu recommends using at least 3Mbps internet download speeds. Live streams require 8Mbps, and watching 4K content takes that number to 16Mbps. Make sure your internet is at the required level. You can use a speed test service to check. A straightforward and popular one is SpeedTest.net.

You should also check if your internet is working, overall. Test other apps that require an internet connection to work and see if they’re operating correctly. You can also do something as simple as doing a Google search. Check if another device in the same network is operational. If Hulu isn’t the only thing having problems, then you could be running into internet problems.

Wi-Fi users should start by restarting the router. There’s usually a dedicated button for this, and modern units allow restarting from the official app. You can also unplug the device, wait for about a minute, and plug it back in. If you’re using cellular data, you might want to see if your data connection is on.

How to turn on mobile data on Android: Open the Settings app. Go into Network & internet. Go into SIMs. Toggle Mobile data on. If you’re outside your country or network coverage, also go into your main SIM and toggle Roaming on (this may incur extra charges).

How to turn on mobile data on iOS: Open the Settings app. Go into Cellular. Toggle on Cellular Data. If you want to turn roaming on, go into Cellular Data Options and toggle Data Roaming on (this may incur extra charges).

Is the network blocking Hulu? Those using a public network or someone else’s Wi-Fi might be facing a network block. It’s common for administrators to block streaming services, including Hulu. This is often the case when you use a worried parent’s Wi-Fi, or when using the internet in a library, school, etc.

If this is why Hulu is not working, your only solution is to ask the administrator to lift the ban on the service. You can also switch back to your own mobile data.

Check your device location and VPN settings

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

All video streaming services have geographical restrictions, but Hulu is especially known for its strict location rules. The service is only available in the US. This includes Puerto Rico and US military bases.

If you’re anywhere outside US borders, then that’s why you’re having issues with Hulu not working. Your only real solution is to go back to the States. If you’re on a military base, and Hulu tells you you’re outside the USA, you can contact support to get everything sorted.

Additionally, those using a VPN for security or location purposes might also come across issues. Streaming services don’t like VPNs and have ways to detect them. This means that you might be blocked off Hulu if you’re using a virtual private network, even within the US.

Common Hulu error codes Are you getting an error code? We know how confusing these can be. Let’s take a look at some of the most common ones and try and find a solution for them.

How to fix Hulu error code p-dev340 This usually signifies a problem with the device or the internet connection. You can try restarting, reinstalling the app, updating the app, or checking your network. Clearing the cache may also help.

How to fix Hulu error code p-dev318 This code shows up when there are connection problems. Check if your internet is working, ensure mobile data is on (if you’re using a cellphone), or check if Hulu is down.

How to fix Hulu error code p-dev301 This is a playback error, and is usually a problem on Hulu’s side. It can also be caused by an outdated app, or a faulty internet connection, though. Update your app and check your internet connection.

How to fix Hulu error code 137 on Samsung TV This error code seems to show up pretty often with Samsung TVs, and not only for Hulu. It just means your device is having issues connecting to Hulu. This could be due to a weak internet connection, slow speeds, an outdated app, or faulty cache files. Try clearing the cache, updating the app, and making sure your internet is operating correctly.

How to fix Hulu error code 137 on Samsung TV This is usually an issue with Hulu’s servers. Check if Hulu is down. If it isn’t, the issue is probably your internet connection.

How to fix Hulu error code 21 Hulu sends this error code when it notices a drastic change in your internet connection. You may have switched networks or moved from Wi-Fi to cellular. The easiest solution is to close and reopen Hulu. It’s not a big problem, usually.

FAQs

How much does Hulu cost? Hulu has two main plans. There is the standard Hulu (With Ads) that costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 per year. You can remove ads for $18.99 a month. You can also get some bundles that include Live TV, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus; these start at $82.99. The basic Live TV plan costs $81.99

Can I pay annually for my Hulu subscription? You can only pay yearly for the base ad-supported version of Hulu. Annual billing isn’t available for any of the other plans.

Can I download content from Hulu? You can download Hulu content for offline watching only if you have a No Ads plan.

How many screens can I watch Hulu on? Hulu plans are meant to be for a single household. This is why the plans only allow for two simultaneous screens streaming. If you have a Live TV plan, you can also pay for an Unlimited Screens add-on, which costs $10 monthly.

Can I watch Hulu in 4K? Hulu has 4K content available, but not everything has this higher definition. Most Hulu original content is available in 4K. Syndicated content is usually limited to HD.

Why does Hulu have ads? Hulu takes advantage of ads to be able to reduce prices. If you want, you can choose to pay extra to remove advertising.

You might like

Comments