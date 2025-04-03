T-Mobile will literally give you free money if you break up with your internet provider right now!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

T-Mobile has built a strong customer base by enticing subscribers away from competitors with attractive deals. Now, the “un-carrier” is setting its sights on home internet users, offering financial incentives to lure customers from other ISPs.

With its latest limited-time promotion, T-Mobile is giving away virtual prepaid Mastercards — $300 for customers switching to its All-In Internet plan and $200 for those opting for the Amplified Internet plan. Additionally, the company has announced that it’s also covering early termination fees from previous providers, up to $750, bringing the total potential value of this offer to $1,050.

The promotion begins today, April 3, and will be available for a limited time. The prepaid Mastercards that come with the offer are valid for six months and will only be activated after 60 days of continuous T-Mobile’s home internet service.

T-Mobile’s All-In Internet plan costs $70 per month and includes unlimited data, free Hulu and Paramount Plus subscriptions, a Wi-Fi mesh access point, and a price lock guarantee (excluding taxes and fees).

Meanwhile, the Amplified Home Internet plan costs $60 per month and offers T-Mobile’s fastest speeds, unlimited data, a price lock guarantee, T-Mobile Tuesday perks, and a high-performance premium 5G gateway.

You can visit T-Mobile’s website to check if you qualify for the offer. The only catch? The service must be available at your address.

