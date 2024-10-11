T-Mobile Home Internet issue knocks VPNs and gamers offline

Getting kicked out of or being completely unable to play your online games is frustrating, but that’s the situation some T-Mobile Home Internet users are finding themselves in today. The issue appears to be affecting other services too.

Multiple reports on Reddit claim there is an issue with T-Mobile’s Home Internet, preventing customers from playing games online and using voice chat services. Another report adds that the issue is affecting VPNs as well.

It seems that the problem emerged after the latest firmware update (version 1.03.19) rolled out to the Sercomm G4SE gateway model. Not to be confused with the G4AR, which looks similar but is unaffected by the issue.

Some users claim they were able to fix the problem by changing out the gateway with a model on older firmware. However, they also say the gateway on the older firmware will update to version 1.03.19 eventually.

According to The Mobile Report, T-Mobile is aware of the issue and is working on it. The carrier’s PR team provided the outlet with the following statement:

Thanks for reaching out on this. We’re aware of an issue that’s intermittently impacting service for a small number of Home Internet customers and are actively working to resolve it.

The fact that the company is working on a solution is good news. However, it’s unclear how long customers will have to wait for a hotfix to arrive.