T-Mobile has hiked its late fee, but there's still a way to save some cash

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is increasing its late payment fee from $7 to $10, or 5% of the balance, whichever is greater.

This change will have the most significant impact on customers with a due balance of less than $200.

Customers can avoid fees and save by setting up autopay linked to debit or bank accounts.

T-Mobile is no stranger to increasing pricing, with some legacy plans getting a price hike earlier in the year. The carrier softens the blow with free line promotions and T-Mobile Tuesday freebies, but it also continues to find new ways to get you to pay more. Case in point: T-Mobile is now increasing its late fee, so you’ll have to pay more if you miss a payment.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

According to The Mobile Report, T-Mobile has started sending emails to customers, notifying them of an increase in late payment fees. Starting next month, late fee will be 5% of the due balance or $10, whichever is greater.

Previously, T-Mobile charged a late fee of 5% of the due balance or $7, whichever is greater. For users who had under $140 in due balance and failed to pay on time, they would have to pay $7, while users over $140 would have to pay 5% of the due balance (as it would be greater than $7).

Under the new rules, users with a due balance of less than $200 must pay $10, which is an increase of $3 and catches more people in its net. People often miss their payments due to forgetfulness or unforeseen circumstances, and this increase will sting in both situations.

Being on top of your bill payments is an excellent way to avoid late payment fees. T-Mobile offers an autopay facility, and if you set up autopay from a linked bank account or debit card, you can also receive a $5 discount per line. If you haven’t already, it’s recommended to set up auto-pay, but be sure to review your bill each month to spot any irregularities.

Follow