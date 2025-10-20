T-Mobile is celebrating Halloween with some of its best free device promotions of the year

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile’s “Treat Season” promotion offers free flagship phones like the Galaxy S25 Edge, Pixel 10 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro with 24 monthly bill credits for new Experience Beyond customers.

Additional deals include a free Galaxy Watch 8 or SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 with new lines, plus tablet discounts like 50% off iPads and a free Galaxy Tab A9 Plus and up to 25% off most accessories.

Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile are also joining with up to $300 off the iPhone 17 Pro and $250 off the Pixel 10 respectively.

Halloween is right around the corner and, as first spotted by TmoNews, the company is celebrating the holiday season wit hsome of its best free phone and device promotions of the year.

Dubbed “Treat Season” by T-Mobile, the carrier will offer several free flagship phone offers to new customers who sign up for Experience Beyond. The device will be free, but the catch is you’ll still technically have a device repayment plan, you’ll just get 24 monthly credits that cover the total cost. While there are several free phone offers some of the best promotions include the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Google Pixel 10 Pro, and the Apple iPhone 17 Pro.

In addition to free phone offers, you’ll also have the chance to get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 or a SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 for free with the addition of a new watch line. Several tablets are also available for sale a sharp discount, such as 50% off the iPad when adding a tablet line, or the chance to own a Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for free.

Even T-Mobile’s prepaid brands are getting some love in this sales event. Metro by T-Mobile is offering up to $300 off on the iPhone 17 Pro for customers that switch to a line to a new AutPay plan, and even Mint is offering the Google Pixel 10 for $250 off.

Last but not least, select accessories will also be discounted at around 25%.

