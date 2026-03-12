Final call: T-Mobile sets March 31 deadline for Google One plan transfers

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile will be moving billing and support for Google One to Google on March 31, 2026.

After this date, the 500GB plan and 2TB plan with unlimited photos and videos will no longer be available.

Users will have to decide whether to transfer their plan to Google or cancel before the deadline to avoid service interruption.

T-Mobile previously offered a deal that gave customers extra benefits when they signed up for a Google One subscription through the Un-carrier. Subscribing to the highest tier plan would get you unlimited Google One storage for photos and videos, in addition to benefits like extended trials for YouTube Premium, Stadia (which is no longer around), and other Google services. Although that promotion was discontinued late last year, the company grandfathered in those who already had an active subscription. But even the lucky ones who got to keep those benefits will lose them in the coming weeks.

The company warns that you’ll need to transfer the subscription to Google before the deadline to avoid an interruption in your service. If you do nothing and the deadline passes, you’ll lose access to your storage and files until you move your plan to Google. It goes without saying, but canceling your plan will revert your total storage to the 15GB all free Google account owners receive.

According to T-Mobile, you’ll need to head over to the Google One website to start the transfer process. From there, select one of the plans that Google recommends to complete the transfer.

