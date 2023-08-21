T-Mobile has a new plan just for folks who like to upgrade phones every year

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile’s Go5G Next is a new plan that allows you to upgrade your phone every year.

You do not need to have paid off the phone in full when you upgrade, but you do need to trade it in before you can get your next device.

The plan is now the carrier’s most premium offering and includes all the perks of Go5G Plus.

Earlier this year, T-Mobile rolled out a new pair of plans. Go5G and Go5G Plus are essentially the same as Magenta and Magenta Max, but with some better hotspot perks and access to the same phone deals new customers get. Still, if you’re already on a Magenta plan, there’s probably not enough reason to switch to a Go5G counterpart.

Today, though, T-Mobile is rolling out a third Go5G plan with a major perk that none of the Magenta plans offer. Go5G Next is now the carrier’s most premium plan, offering all the perks of Go5G Plus (and Magenta Max) while adding in a sweet new perk of being able to upgrade your phone every year.

The other two Go5G plans get you the same great deals on phones as new customers get, but you only get them every two years. For people who like to upgrade more often than that, the new Next plan halves that limit and gets you a new phone every 365 days.

To sweeten the deal even more, you do not need to have fully paid off your phone before you upgrade. For example, let’s say you buy a $1,000 phone on T-Mobile’s two-years-long monthly installment plan today. In August 2024, you’ll have paid off half of that phone ($500). Since you would then be eligible for an upgrade, you would simply hand over your phone to T-Mobile and pick your new one. T-Mobile would absolve you of the remaining $500.

Obviously, if you leave T-Mobile or downgrade your plan, you would be responsible for fully paying off whatever phone you currently have. But if you plan to stick with T-Mo for the long haul, you’d never need to worry about paying your phone off in full again.

T-Mobile Go5G Next pricing Since this is now the Uncarrier’s top tier plan, pricing is unsurprisingly pretty high. For one line, a Go5G Next plan will cost you $100 each month. Remember, that price does not include the phone. If you get a $1,000 device, you can expect that single line to head up towards the $145 area each month.

Thankfully, you get discounts if you add more lines. Right now, the sweet spot is three lines, which would only total $180. Two lines is currently $170, so why not go for the third for just $10 more? Just be careful: each of three lines having a $1,000 phone attached would get you well over the $300 mark each month. Ouch.

With the addition of this Next plan, T-Mobile’s slate hits a wide gamut of budgets and perks. Check out the chart below:

