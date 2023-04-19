A T-Mobile plan shakeup might be coming as soon as Sunday

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile could soon retire Magenta plans in a branding shakeup.

The new plans could come with the “Go5G” moniker and cover all of the company’s plan types.

There’s no word on the price of the upcoming plans which could be announced as soon as this Sunday.

T-Mobile is reportedly retiring its Magenta plans and replacing them with new “Go5G” branded plans. The carrier could announce the new plans as soon as this Sunday, according to The Mobile Report.

T-Mobile launched its Magenta plans back in 2019, replacing the previous “One” plans. At the time of the switch-up, the pricing of the plans remained the same. Now it seems the new “Go5G” plans will cover all of the company’s plan types.

There’s no word on the price of the new T-Mobile plans, but the report states there will be a base “Go5G” plan equivalent to the standard Magenta plan and a “Go5G Plus” plan that may match the current Magenta MAX plan. Other upcoming T-Mobile plans rumored to launch soon include Go5G Business, Go5G Business Plus, Go5G Military, and likely Go5G First Responder plans. An “Essentials Savings” plan might also be in the works, suggesting a cheaper entryway to the carrier’s services, possibly without 5G.

A source of the publication speculates the new plans could include additional international features. The outlet speculates the plans might not include taxes and fees, as that has been a rumor for a while.

We advise you to take all of this new information with a pinch of salt since T-Mobile has dropped no hints about the new plans. Even The Mobile Report deems them as unconfirmed rumors, given the carrier hasn’t released any documentation on the new “Go5G” plans, not even internally.

Comments