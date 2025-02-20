Mark your calendar: T-Mobile's free MLB.TV offer returns next month

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is once again offering a free season of access to MLB.TV for subscribers.

You’ll have to redeem this deal in the T-Life app between March 25 and March 31.

This follows the currently available promotion for free MLS Season Pass.

Whether you’re a sports fan, or just a fan of getting something nice for nothing, this was a good week for you, as just a couple days back we saw T-Mobile offer a free MLS Season Pass as the latest T-Mobile Tuesday perk. The season gets started this weekend, so if you don’t want to miss any of the action, make sure you redeem that offer with Apple TV straight away.

But MLS isn’t the only professional sports league that’s teamed up with everyone’s favorite magenta carrier for some freebies, and subscribers will recall that they regularly get free access to Major League Baseball’s MLB.TV streaming service. Baseball season is still about a month out, but today we’re already hearing about how the next T-Mobile MLB.TV promo will become available.

Today, T-Mobile confirms that its free MLB.TV deal is returning for the 2025 season. Once again, we’ll be waiting until the last minute before we get a chance to redeem the promotion, as T-Mobile shares that the subscription will be offered through the carrier’s T-Life app on the Tuesday immediately before the regular season gets started: March 25.

Make sure you mark that one down on your calendar because you won’t have long to redeem it: T-Mobile notes that you’ll need to sign up for your free season of MLB.TV before the end of March. Considering that this represents a $150 value, that’s not the sort of freebie you’re going to want to risk missing.

Considering how T-Mobile Tuesday has been rolling back some of its best money-saving deals over the past few months, we’re pleased to get some reassurance that this one isn’t similarly striking out. For full details on eligibility requirements, you can check out the FAQ available on T-Mobile’s site.

