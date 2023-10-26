T-Mobile comes to its senses, won't force more expensive plans on customers

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is no longer planning to force more expensive plan upgrades on its customers.

The company has realized the move wouldn’t sit well with its users.

T-Mobile is not going ahead with its plans to force more expensive wireless subscriptions on users. The carrier has realized the move wouldn’t sit well with its customers.

Earlier this month, details of T-Mobile’s pricier plans surfaced on Reddit. The forced “upgrades” planned by the carrier would have seen some older, cheaper plans become more expensive for existing customers. However, the decision to introduce these upgrades has since been rolled back.

“I think we’ve learned that particular test cell isn’t something that our customers are going to love,” T-Mobile Chief Executive Mike Sievert said on Wednesday during the company’s quarterly earnings call (via WSJ). “We had planned it as a test cell, and then we aren’t doing it because I think we’ve got plenty of feedback,” he added.

T-Mobile’s forced upgrades were expected to happen automatically last week. The test was expected to affect a small number of users who could have opted out of the upgrades. However, customer backlash following the revelation was enough for T-Mobile to reverse its decision.

That said, Mike Katz, T-Mobile’s marketing president, said that the company will keep tinkering with its plans and offerings to simplify them for customers. So while the forced expensive subscriptions have been put off for now, we could see similar moves by the carrier in the future.

