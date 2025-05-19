Want a new phone but love your old one? T-Mobile has a deal just for you

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is offering a new limited-time deal to customers who are thinking of switching carriers.

Those who switch to the Un-carrier can get up to four free iPhone 16 Pros and $800 per line to pay off their current phones.

No trade-in is necessary for this offer.

To convince you to leave your current carrier for T-Mobile, the company is offering an impressive new deal. This new promotion is a limited-time offer, and T-Mobile claims it is their “best iPhone deal ever.” You won’t even be required to trade in your current phone to take advantage of this incentive.

T-Mobile has launched a new deal where you can get up to four free iPhone 16 Pros by becoming a new customer. While most deals like this would normally require you to trade in your current phone, the carrier says you can keep your old device. In addition, T-Mobile is offering to cover up to $800 (via a virtual prepaid Mastercard) per line to pay off your installment plan with your previous carrier.

Instead of trading in your old phone, you’ll need to sign up for the “Experience Beyond” plan. This is the most premium plan that T-Mobile offers, which includes unlimited premium data, 250GB of mobile hotspot allowance, various benefits, and bundled streaming services like Apple TV Plus and Netflix. The other catch is that the cost of your new iPhone 16 Pro will be paid through 24 monthly bill credits. Meaning that if you cancel your T-Mobile plan before the 24 months are up, you’ll be expected to pay off the remaining balance.

Not everyone will be able to take advantage of this offer, however. This payoff assistance is part of T-Mobile’s “Family Freedom” offer. To qualify, you’ll need to port over your number from an eligible postpaid carrier (AT&T, Verizon, Spectrum, Claro, Liberty, Xfinity, UScellular, or C Spire). You’ll also be expected to submit proof of your balance with your previous carrier within 30 days of port-in.

