T-Mobile extends its $50 bill credit offer to more users interested in its credit card

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is offering $50 off your bill when you sign up for its T-Mobile credit card.

While this offer technically already existed, it was previously limited to in-store sign-ups.

To qualify, you just need to sign up using the offer found in the T-Life app.

Last year, T-Mobile removed the autopay discount credit from standard credit cards, all while introducing its own in-house card that supports autopay, gives 2% cash back on all purchases, and 5% back on any T-Mobile phones, devices, or accessories. Since then, it’s been pushing it pretty hard in stores, even going so far as to offer a $50 bill credit for those who signed up through a retail store. Now the Un-Carrier is widening the net a bit, offering the $50 promo through T-Life directly without requiring in-store sign-ups.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

To qualify for the $50 one-time credit, all you need to do is sign up for the credit card via the T-Life app. Upon approval, you should see the $50 bill credit within two billing cycles, though some users have reported getting it in as little as one billing cycle.

While the $50 credit is a nice bonus, the bigger question is whether it’s worth signing up for the card in the first place. Considering it requires a hard pull and has relatively modest rewards, we’d say for most it’s probably not a must-have. It’s not a bad card by any means, it’s just sort of “meh”.

That said, if you’re often tight on cash and want the flexibility of paying your T-Mobile phone bill with a credit card? There’s really no other option here. Already signed up recently, like within the last few days or week? At least one user has reported luck with retroactively getting the $50 promotional credit via T-Force.

Follow