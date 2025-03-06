T-Mobile is throwing a ton of money at AT&T subscribers to tempt defection

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has increased its Carrier Freedom payout to $800 per line, likely in response to AT&T’s new Switcher promotion. This change also aligns Carrier Freedom with T-Mobile’s Keep and Switch program.

Keep and Switch supports more carriers but requires users to keep their old device, while Carrier Freedom primarily targets AT&T customers and requires a device trade-in and new phone financing plan.

Previously, T-Mobile limited Carrier Freedom payouts to two devices at up to $650 each, but the updated program now allows up to four devices with an increased payout of $800 per device.

On Valentine’s Day, AT&T announced its new Switcher promotion, offering users up to $800 per line while allowing them to keep their existing phones with no trade-in required. In response, T-Mobile is now enhancing its own Carrier Freedom program by increasing its payout per line by $150.

Although T-Mobile hasn’t done anything official to promote it that I’m aware of, it has quietly updated its Carrier Freedom support page to reflect the payout increase, bringing it more in line with the company’s Keep and Switch program.

While both programs aim to attract customers from rival networks, they target different carriers and come with distinct terms.

Keep and Switch is the more widely supported promotion, allowing port-ins from Verizon, AT&T, US Cellular, Claro, Xfinity Mobile, and Spectrum Mobile. This program has always offered up to $800 per line to pay off existing device plans, but with the condition that customers must keep their previous carrier’s device for use on T-Mobile’s network. While financing a new device from T-Mobile is possible later, customers typically have to wait about 120 days after activation.

Carrier Freedom has been more exclusive, as it doesn’t support Verizon or the vast majority of prepaid carriers. There are a handful of services like Xfinity Mobile and Boost Mobile that do apply, but this promotion is clearly aimed primarily at AT&T customers.

Previously, it offered up to $650 per line to pay off a device, requiring users to trade it in for a new phone on a T-Mobile Equipment Installment Plan. The recent increase raises the payout to $800, matching AT&T’s Switcher program.

While it’s great to see T-Mobile leveling the playing field, AT&T still holds an advantage by supporting a broader range of carriers, including most prepaid providers. For those looking to leave their current network, AT&T’s deal may have wider appeal. That said, AT&T has more at stake — T-Mobile has experienced rapid growth over the past year, while AT&T and Verizon have faced more challenges in comparison.

For most customers, it goes without saying that switching to a prepaid carrier will save more money. However, for those who prefer to stick with a major postpaid carrier, this promotion could be worth considering.

