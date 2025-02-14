AT&T will pay you up to $800 per line to switch from your current carrier

It’s Valentine’s Day, and love is in the air — but maybe not when it comes to your US mobile provider . If you’re fed up with your current carrier but still owe money on your device, AT&T wants you to join the Big Blue network and is willing to help by offering up to $800 per line to pay off your existing provider . This promotion applies to both postpaid AT&T accounts and its first responder partner service, FirstNet.

As you might expect, there are a few caveats:

Your account must have been active for at least 120 days and be in good standing. You’ll also need to port your existing numbers, as new numbers don’t qualify.

To qualify, a line must be on an installment plan with your previous provider, with at least four payments made. There’s a limit of 10 eligible offers per account.

The offer does not apply to AT&T resellers like Cricket Wireless, but lines from T-Mobile, Verizon, and prepaid providers with installment plans should qualify. Wired services and VoIP lines are not eligible.

While you can sign up for a payment plan with AT&T for each transferred line, you also have the option to bring your own device.

How does the credit work? Once you sign up for the promotion, you’ll receive up to $800 per line, depending on how much you still owe on each device. You’ll also need to upload a bill showing your outstanding balance. After your AT&T account has been active for 60 days, the reimbursement will arrive in about 8 to 10 weeks in the form of a Visa Reward Card.