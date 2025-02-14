Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
AT&T will pay you up to $800 per line to switch from your current carrier
Published on3 hours ago
- AT&T has a new promotion offering up to $800 per line when you switch and have an existing balance on your phone repayment plan with another carrier.
- AT&T will cover up to 10 devices under this promotion, but your account must be in good standing and have a history of at least four payments made.
- Most major carriers and prepaid providers qualify as long as they offer installment plans, though AT&T brands like Cricket Wireless are excluded.
It’s Valentine’s Day, and love is in the air — but maybe not when it comes to your US mobile provider. If you’re fed up with your current carrier but still owe money on your device, AT&T wants you to join the Big Blue network and is willing to help by offering up to $800 per line to pay off your existing provider. This promotion applies to both postpaid AT&T accounts and its first responder partner service, FirstNet.
As you might expect, there are a few caveats:
- Your account must have been active for at least 120 days and be in good standing. You’ll also need to port your existing numbers, as new numbers don’t qualify.
- To qualify, a line must be on an installment plan with your previous provider, with at least four payments made. There’s a limit of 10 eligible offers per account.
- The offer does not apply to AT&T resellers like Cricket Wireless, but lines from T-Mobile, Verizon, and prepaid providers with installment plans should qualify. Wired services and VoIP lines are not eligible.
- While you can sign up for a payment plan with AT&T for each transferred line, you also have the option to bring your own device.
How does the credit work? Once you sign up for the promotion, you’ll receive up to $800 per line, depending on how much you still owe on each device. You’ll also need to upload a bill showing your outstanding balance. After your AT&T account has been active for 60 days, the reimbursement will arrive in about 8 to 10 weeks in the form of a Visa Reward Card.
Ready to take advantage of this deal? You can learn more and sign up directly via AT&T.