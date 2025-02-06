T-Mobile has finally pulled the plug on its legacy app

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR The T-Mobile app has been shut down.

The app is now non-functional and tells users to switch to the T-Life app.

If you still haven’t deleted the T-Mobile app from your phone, you may want to do it now to save yourself some space. The app that was replaced by T-Life is now officially dead.

After becoming redundant, T-Mobile retired its old app by taking the listing off of the Play Store and App Store back in November. However, the app was still functional if you still had it installed. T-Mobile later followed up that move by sending warnings to those who were still trying to use the app. Now the Un-carrier is done with sending warnings and has completed the final step in the app consolidation process.

The T-Mobile app has been shut down completely and users are being greeted with a message to “Please update to the new T-Life app.” With that, the app has become just a useless icon taking up space on your phone.

If you want to manage your account without having to go to a physical store, you’ll want to do as the company says and download the T-Life app. The adoption of T-Life goes hand-in-hand with the company’s strategy of relying more on online support for account management. There are worries that this digitization will lead to T-Mobile reducing its number of physical stores.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like