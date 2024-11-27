T-Mobile might have a great 5G Home Internet deal for you

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile will reportedly offer its 5G Home Internet Unlimited plan for $30 a month.

You’ll need at least one voice line with the carrier to take advantage of the deal.

You can also get a $150 prepaid Mastercard or a free TV as part of this upcoming promotion.

T-Mobile has offered a 5G home internet service for a while now, making for a great alternative to cable internet service. Now, it turns out that the carrier intends to offer a great deal on this plan.

T-Mobile will discount its 5G-based Home Internet Unlimited plan to $30 a month, according to documents viewed by The Mobile Report. This offer requires you to already have at least one voice line with the carrier. Furthermore, the price cut apparently takes the form of bill credits and requires you to enable autopay for the full discount.

The outlet adds that users who sign up can also get a $150 prepaid Mastercard or a free 40-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-series 1080p TV (recommended price of $249.99).

Are you happy with your 5G home internet service? 15 votes Yes, definitely 27 % It's okay, but could be better 20 % No, I'm not 27 % I don't have 5G home internet 27 %

This promotion isn’t live yet but T-Mobile currently lists the 5G Home Internet Unlimited plan at $35 a month for users with at least one voice line. So this latest price cut wouldn’t be a massive drop from the current promo price.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the $30/month discounted price, either, as the company offered this slashed rate in September too. But it’s definitely worth considering if you’re still on cable internet in particular or if you simply want more bang for your buck.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments