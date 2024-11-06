T-Mobile is breaking world records in upload speeds with new 5G DC tech

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile claims it has broken the world record for 5G upload speeds.

The company recently reached impressive peak upload speeds of over 2.2Gbps during a test.

The achievement was possible owing to a new 5G DC technology.

T-Mobile has announced that it has just set a new world record for 5G upload speeds. In a recent test at the SoFi Stadium in California, the Un-carrier, working with partners Ericsson and Qualcomm, managed to achieve peak upload speeds of 2.2Gbps on its 5G network thanks to an emerging technology called 5G DC. This, the company claims, is the fastest 5G upload speed ever recorded in the world.

5G DC or “5G Dual Connectivity” (Not to be confused with 5G UC) combines two types of 5G spectrum (mid-band and mmWave) to deliver faster and more reliable upload speeds. Previously, T-Mobile could use a smaller portion of the mmWave spectrum for uploads, but now the company says it has pushed it to 60% to improve performance. This change will be especially helpful for faster uploads and real-time connectivity at crowded events like football games, concerts, and live broadcasts, says the carrier.

While carriers have always touted fast download speeds, upload speeds are equally important, especially as more and more people stream live videos, share large photos, or upload hefty files. T-Mobile says the SoFi Stadium was the perfect test ground for its new tech, given how millions of people flock there for concerts or games and want to livestream their experiences.

It seems the company is only testing the possibilities of what 5G DC can do when deployed at crowded events and other public places where many people are expected to gather. This upload speed test was conducted on a smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X80 5G modem, which is present on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

