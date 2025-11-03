Looking to save big? Here are 5 T-Mobile deals I recommend checking out this month

Joe Maring / Android Authority

T-Mobile is not only the fastest-growing of the big three carriers, it’s also the most affordable of the big three. That said, the gap isn’t as big as it used to be, but the good news is that there are plenty of solid T-Mobile deals that can still make it worth the switch. Whether you’re a new or existing customer, you’ll find trade-in offers, free device promos, and even occasionally free or heavily discounted lines.

Before just jumping in, it’s always important to do a bit of research first before making any major changes. You never know when you’ll find a killer deal! To make this even easier, I’ve rounded up just five of the best T-Mobile deals for the month of November to help you make your decision.

Get the iPhone 17 or 17 Pro for free

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Apple fans will find plenty of free phones up for grabs, including the newly released iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro. You have a few ways you can save here: iPhone 17 and 17 Air: Free with a new line on Experience Beyond or Go5G Next, or with a trade-in for those who don’t need a new line.

Free with a new line on Experience Beyond or Go5G Next, or with a trade-in for those who don’t need a new line. iPhone 17 Pro : Free with a trade-in, regardless of the condition, on Experience Beyond or Go5G Next. Without a trade-in, you can still save up to $830 off with a new line.

: Free with a trade-in, regardless of the condition, on Experience Beyond or Go5G Next. Without a trade-in, you can still save up to $830 off with a new line. iPhone 17 Pro Max: Get it for up to $1,100 off with any-condition trade-in on Experience Beyond or Go5G Next.

Get a Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro for free

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

T-Mobile is offering the Pixel 10 or the Pixel 10 Pro for free when you switch to a new line on Experience More or Experience Beyond. If you prefer a trade-in, you can get up to $1,000 off, though you’ll need to have an Experience Beyond/More, or Go5G Next/Plus plan.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus for free

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus can be yours for free with a new line (or trade-in) on Experience More or Go5G Plus. Prefer the Galaxy S25 Edge or Galaxy S25 Ultra? They can also be yours for a substantial discount, up to $1000 with trade-in for those with Experience Beyond or Go5G, or $800 for a new line on Experience More or Go5G Plus.

Want to know more about the S25 series? Our Galaxy S25 buyer’s guide has all the details.

Get a free phone even if you are on a lower-tier plan

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Looking for a free phone deal without needing the most expensive plan to qualify? Thankfully, you’ll find the following options from Apple, Samsung, and Google: iPhone 16e: Free with a new voice line or trade-in on most plans (including select legacy plans).

Galaxy S25 FE: Free with a new line on Essentials or higher.

Pixel 9a: Free with trade-in or new line on most plans.

Switch to T-Mobile and get up to $800 back

T-Mobile

Switching to T-Mobile just got easier. Right now, you can bring your own phone and move your service over without paying anything extra. On top of that, T-Mobile will give you up to $800 on a virtual prepaid card, which can be used to cover any outstanding costs from leaving your old carrier.

