T-Mobile may soon offer 36 month installment plans, versus the current 24-month default

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report claims T-Mobile is at least considering 36-month EIPs, versus its current two-month contract for new devices.

Not only is there an internal report claiming such a program is the in the works, a few smarwatches briefly showed the new terms live on T-Mobile’s website before they were reverted back.

It’s possible 36-month EIP program will only apply to select devices like watches and tablets, though it’s also certainly possible the carrier has postponed or cancelled the plan altogether.

It has been years since Verizon and AT&T ditched two-year device installment plans in favor of 36-month payment plans, leaving T-Mobile as the only major carrier that doesn’t lock customers into a three-year commitment. I’ve stated many times in the past that it was only a matter of time before the Uncarrier followed suit. It seems that time is finally approaching — at least if a new leak from The Mobile Report proves accurate.

The publication points to multiple signs suggesting 36-month installments are coming soon, including a document privately shared with them detailing that 36-month Equipment Installment Plans (EIPs) are in the pipeline for at least some devices. Additionally, a few Galaxy Watch devices briefly showed the new 36-month EIP length on T-Mobile’s website, as seen in the screenshot below.

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

Let’s be honest: the Galaxy Watch incident was certainly no mere error. While the company may have prematurely posted it or decided to delay the official announcement, the deliberate mention of 36-month terms strongly suggests legitimacy. The bigger question is whether this change will apply broadly to all devices and plans.

It’s quite possible these new 36-month plans might be exclusive to accessories like tablets and watches, while smartphone installment plans remain unchanged. Still, it would also make sense for T-Mobile to completely phase out two-year EIPs.

This move would not only lock customers in longer but also align with T-Mobile’s recent shifts toward resembling the very carriers it once criticized. For example, the carrier recently began rolling taxes and fees into all newer plans, including watches, tablets, and nearly everything except home internet service. T-Mobile has also incrementally raised prices and fees across its services.

However, T-Mobile would be taking a risk by making this shift. The carrier currently offers its New in Two program, which would need significant adjustments to accommodate the 36-month structure, potentially restricting it to specific devices or plans. Such a change would likely face backlash, further undermining the carrier’s credibility and giving the world just another example of how T-Mobile isn’t afraid to break its customer promises.

After all, the Uncarrier has already made several recent changes that are largely considered regressive by its former fanbase, and frankly, two-year device payment plans remain one of the stronger advantages T-Mobile has left beyond its strong 5G network and its (slowly declining) T-Mobile Tuesdays program.

For now, the only (near) certainty is that T-Mobile is at least considering introducing 36-month EIPs.

T-Mobile customers: Would the end of 36-month EIPs drive you away? 6 votes Yes 33 % No 33 % Unsure/Other (Tell us more in comments) 17 % T-Mobile's other recent moves already drove me away! 17 %

As for timing, that’s anyone’s guess. The product page changes and the internal document suggest T-Mobile may have intended to implement this alongside other recent fee and tax adjustments, but decided either to postpone or phase it in later to avoid making a bad situation even worse. Of course, this is purely speculation on my part.

I’ve reached out to T-Mobile for comment, but with rumors like this we typically don’t get much of an answer.

