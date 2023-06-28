How to sync your Samsung Galaxy Watch with Strava

If you’re an avid runner or cyclist, you may have heard of Strava. The versatile platform is among the best for tracking workouts and exercises on the open road. Pair this with a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Health, and you have a powerful fitness tracking solution, especially when syncing the two platforms. But how do you do that? Here’s everything you need to know about syncing your Galaxy Watch with Strava.

Sync Samsung Health with Strava

There are two ways to use Strava with the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Firstly, you can install the app directly on your watch to track exercises. Alternatively, you can sync your health data garnered by Samsung Health to Strava. We’ll detail how to set up each method below.

Using the Strava app on the Galaxy Watch

The Strava app on your Galaxy Watch will let you access the platform’s sport tracking modes. The data garnered here will also be stored on the platform for later viewing.

How to install Strava on the Galaxy Watch

Open the Play Store on the Galaxy Watch. Search for Strava and tap Install. You will also need to install the Strava app on your phone. Once installed, open the Strava app. You’ll be asked to log in to the Strava app on your phone. Enter your login details. Next, you’ll be asked to authorize Strava for Wear OS to connect to Strava. Tap Authorize, then tap Allow on the following screen. Strava should now be available on your Galaxy Watch.

How to use the Strava app on the Galaxy Watch

Strava tracks a host of exercises on the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Select any of the 20 available workouts and sports profiles and start them directly from your wrist. First-time users may have to allow Strava permissions to read health data from the watch and access location. Accept all of these as they appear on your watch. You’ll then be asked to accept Strava’s terms before continuing. Tap Accept. The app will then attempt to lock on to your location. Give it a few seconds to minutes to complete this task. Alternatively, you can tap Start to initiate the workout. Runners and cyclists can also toggle on Auto Pause under the Settings menu.

Syncing Strava and Samsung Health If you don’t want to use Strava’s app on your watch but still want to sync your data, you can sync Samsung Health and Strava instead. This is a better option if you still want to use Strava to analyze your activity but prefer Samsung Health to do the tracking.

How to sync Samsung Health and Strava

Open the Samsung Health app on your phone. Tap the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner, and select Settings > Services > toggle on Strava.

Log in to Strava and tap Authorize. Strava should now be synced with Samsung Health.

What data is synced between the two services? Once the two services are connected, Samsung Health will automatically acquire data from Strava, including route information, activity, distance, calories burned, and total workout time. In return, Strava will gain GPS-based exercise data from Samsung Health.

There are two important things to note as well. Firstly, non-GPS exercises (think elliptical and treadmill) will not sync to Strava. Additionally, if you have another third-party service connected to Strava and uploading its data to the service, it will also be synced with Samsung Health.

To disable Strava sync in Samsung Health, return to the Services section and toggle off Strava.

FAQs

Why won't Strava sync with Samsung Health? Usually the main issue is related to permissions. On your Galaxy Watch, head to Settings > Privacy > Permissions and check if Strava is allowed access.

Is Strava free? You can use Strava without paying for the service; however, to gain more specific training features, you’ll need to pay a premium.

What does Strava do? Strava is an app that tracks your runs and rides with GPS information and lets you analyze this data at a later date. There are additional social features, too, to keep you motivated.

