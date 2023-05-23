How to sync Fitbit devices with Garmin Connect

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

If you own a Fitbit smartwatch or fitness tracker but prefer using Garmin Connect as a platform, can you sync data between the two? The answer is far from simple, but there are ways you can send your Fitbit data to Garmin Connect and vice versa. Read on for more details.

Sync Garmin Connect data to Fitbit

How to sync Fitbit with Garmin Connect

Import Fitbit data to Garmin Connect There’s no way to sync Fitbit data with Garmin Connect continuously, but the latter allows the importation of Fitbit data. This is great for those leaving Fitbit for Garmin, but using the two services side-by-side is more troublesome than useful.

To import Fitbit data to Garmin Connect: Log in to your Fitbit account in a browser, and visit the export data page. Be sure to export your Fitbit data in .csv format and individual GPS exercises as .tcx format. Save these files to your desktop for easy access. Next, log in to Garmin Connect in your browser, then select the upload icon (cloud with upward arrow) at the top right of the page. Initiate the import by clicking Import Data > Browse > [select your files] > Import Data. Select the units of measure used by Fitbit, then tap Continue. Wait a few moments, and the upload should initiate and complete. You can now view all your previous stats in the Garmin Connect app, including exercises.

Sync Garmin Connect data to Fitbit

You can regularly sync Garmin Connect data to Fitbit’s platform using a third-party service called Health Sync. This is useful for those who use the Fitbit app and have just bought a Garmin device.

Notably, the Health Sync app isn’t free but does provide a trial period during which you can test the syncing system. We suggest you give it a go before investing in it.

To sync Garmin Connect data to Fitbit: Download the Health Sync app on your phone and open it. Read the First Usage Actions dialog and hit OK once complete. Next, choose the Sync Direction. You’ll want to select Garmin Connect as the base app and Fitbit as the recipient app on the following screen. Tap OK once complete. The next screen will confirm the two apps you’ve chosen and the sync direction of the data. Read the Declaration of Consent by tapping on the box. Tap Accept once you’ve perused the document. Next, you’ll need to authenticate both platforms. Tap Initialize Fitbit Connection, and follow the steps. Then tap Initialize Garmin Connection, and follow the steps. Once complete, an Initialization Finished dialog will appear. Tap OK to continue. Next, allow Health Sync access to Fitbit and Garmin’s data. Finally, the main Health Sync page will appear if you’ve completed all the steps correctly. You can now select which data categories you want to sync from Garmin Connect to Fitbit, including Steps, Weight, and Nutrition. Notably, you can use Health Sync to sync Garmin data to Fitbit, but you can’t sync Fitbit data to Garmin Connect. Additionally, several Garmin Connect data categories can’t be synced to Fitbit due to restrictions, including activities and heart rate data.

FAQs

Is the Health Sync app free? No, Health Sync is not free. You do get a brief trial, but you’ll have to pay for continued functionality after it ends.

Is there an official way to sync Fitbit and Garmin? No. At present, there’s no official way to sync data from Fitbit to Garmin and vice versa.

Is Fitbit owned by Garmin? No. Google currently owns Fitbit after the company completed its acquisition in 2021.

Can I use Health Connect to sync Fitbit and Garmin? At the time of this writing, Garmin does not support Google Health Connect. This means you cannot use the tool to sync your Fitbit and Garmin health tracking data.

