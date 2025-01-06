SwitchBot’s new video doorbell is all about easy charging and long-lasting peace of mind

TL;DR SwitchBot has introduced a new Video Doorbell bundled with a 4.3-inch Super Monitor.

The doorbell features a 2K camera, a 165-degree wide-angle view, color night vision, and AI motion detection.

It features a rechargeable battery with up to 20 months of life and a quick installation process.

SwitchBot may be most recognizable for its lineup of robot vacuum cleaners, but the company actually dabbles in a variety of smart home gadgets, including smart locks and appliances. At CES 2025, SwitchBot took the wraps off its latest product, the SwitchBot Video Doorbell. This new two-piece bundle aims to make your front door a little more intelligent and secure without turning installation into an all-day project.

The SwitchBot Video Doorbell package includes a wireless doorbell unit and what the company calls a Super Monitor, a 4.3-inch screen that you can plug in and place anywhere in your house. The Super Monitor can be wall-mounted or placed on its stand, adding convenience by giving everyone — including kids or less tech-savvy folks — a simple way to see who’s ringing the bell.

As for setting up the doorbell, SwitchBot claims you can mount it in minutes with either adhesive or screws — with no permanent wall modifications required. Once it’s up, you can pick between powering it via a built-in rechargeable battery (said to last up to 20 months) or going for a wired installation, which does away with the need to recharge completely. Should you opt for battery power, you can choose to charge the doorbell via USB-C or rely on solar charging.

When it comes to features, the doorbell supports a 2K resolution for a sharp image, color night vision for after-dark monitoring, a 165-degree wide-angle lens, and AI motion detection. SwitchBot says its Wi-Fi relay technology will help keep the system running smoothly even when your internet is spotty. There’s also a built-in 100dB chime, which should be loud enough for most homes.

If you’ve been on the fence about purchasing a smart doorbell, there’s a lot to be said for the convenience of quickly checking who’s outside — and the peace of mind that comes with knowing when packages arrive, or visitors stop by. The SwitchBot doorbell can also double as a gateway for the company’s smart lock products.

The company hasn’t announced pricing and availability details for the doorbell, but SwitchBot’s products are generally available on the company’s website, as well as third-party retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. If you’re looking for an easy-to-install doorbell with flexible power options and a dedicated display, this new offering from SwitchBot might be one to keep an eye on.

