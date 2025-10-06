SwitchBot's new tracker could help save you from threats by sending you a ghost call

TL;DR SwitchBot has launched a new tracking fob called the Safety Alarm.

The tracker is a personal safety device that doubles as an NFC key and flashlight.

The SwitchBot Safety Alarm is available for $39.99.

Want to feel a little safer while walking alone at night? Or maybe you’re looking for an easier way to unlock the door to your smart home. SwitchBot has launched a new gadget that can do both.

The SwitchBot Safety Alarm is a tracking fob that looks a lot like a simple keychain flashlight. However, as the name implies, it’s designed to be a personal safety device. At the same time, the fob has everyday uses as well.

In terms of safety, the device offers deterrence, notification, and location tracking. One of the more standout deterrence features is the 130dB siren that activates as soon as the ring is pulled. That’s over 30 decibels louder than Pebblebee’s alarm, which is notable given that Pebblebee claims its siren is the loudest in the market. Pulling on the ring will also trigger the LED lights, creating a strobing effect to discourage potential threats. For more subtle deterrence, the user can also double-press the fob to send a fake call to their own phone. Even if the phone is on silent, this fake call will force the phone to ring.

If the fob is connected to the SwitchBot app, it will send alerts to your family members when activated. This notification will contain information on your location when the alert was triggered. However, it won’t provide live tracking of your location.

Aside from the safety features, you’ll be able to use the Safety Alarm as a keychain flashlight and item tracker. It can even be used as an NFC key to unlock locks and keypads. Keep in mind, however, it will only work with the company’s products.

The SwitchBot Safety Alarm is available in black, white, and aqua. It’s up for sale on the company’s website and on Amazon for $39.99. Unfortunately, unlike Pebblebee’s solution, which works with Google’s Find Hub and Apple’s Find My network, SwitchBot’s tracker only works with Find My.

