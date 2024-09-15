The SwitchBot S10 is a great robovac, and now you don't even need to do any plumbing to enjoy it

SwitchBot S10 The SwitchBot S10 is a capable and reliable robot vacuum that takes autonomy to new levels when plumbed into your water supply, or operates more like a regular robovac with the External Water Supply optional add-on. The machine mops well, vacuums efficiently, and has great controls through the SwitchBot smart home system. Though, it is wider and taller than most bots, meaning it does not fit in the rare tight spaces around some homes.

SwitchBot S10 review: At a glance What is it? The SwitchBot S10 is a robot vacuum and mop, that initially had the unique pitch of being designed to connect directly to your plumbing for permanent water supply and drainage. Thankfully, SwitchBot later released an External Water Tank add-on that makes this system viable for folks who cannot plumb in the device.

The SwitchBot S10 is a robot vacuum and mop, that initially had the unique pitch of being designed to connect directly to your plumbing for permanent water supply and drainage. Thankfully, SwitchBot later released an External Water Tank add-on that makes this system viable for folks who cannot plumb in the device. What is the price? The SwitchBot S10 has a standard price of $1,199.99, but is often as low as $799.99 with frequent deals. The External Water Tank is $79.99.

The SwitchBot S10 has a standard price of $1,199.99, but is often as low as $799.99 with frequent deals. The External Water Tank is $79.99. Where can you buy it? The SwitchBot S10 has been available for a while now, and the External Water Tank went up for sale in July 2024. The bot and the tank are available on Amazon, or from the SwitchBot website.

The SwitchBot S10 has been available for a while now, and the External Water Tank went up for sale in July 2024. The bot and the tank are available on Amazon, or from the SwitchBot website. How did we test it? I tested the SwitchBot S10 for three weeks, vacuuming daily and mopping three times per week. The review unit was supplied by SwitchBot.

I tested the SwitchBot S10 for three weeks, vacuuming daily and mopping three times per week. The review unit was supplied by SwitchBot. Is it worth it? The SwitchBot S10 is the perfect floor-cleaning solution for folks that are tied to the SwitchBot smart home ecosystem. It is a capable and very reliable autonomous robot floor cleaning solution that any user, with or without the SwitchBot ecosystem, can make use of in their space. Check the measurements to see if it fits everywhere you need to clean; if it fits, it's a worthy purchase.

Should you buy the SwitchBot S10?

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The SwitchBot S10 has been a pleasure to have running across our floors. It cleans as well as the best robot vacuums on the market, running autonomously for weeks on end. 6,500Pa of suction pressure picks up any dust, crumbs, or debris from your hard floors and carpets. Smart home integration is at its best with this bot, and we are fans of the water delivery system, which is a separate station that fits under your cupboards and can be plumbed directly into your house plumbing for completely autonomous operation.

The Auto-Empty & Drying Station is both a dust collection station and the charger for the S10 robot. This is where the bot will live when not in use. The Auto-Fill & Drain Water Station is only used when needed, and can be placed in a discrete location of the home, just as long as the hoses can reach your home plumbing.

Totally autonomous water fill station.

For those that cannot commit to fully installing the S10 water station, the brand new External Water Tank is what makes the difference. The S10 is finally a viable solution for all users! The water tank simply slides over top of the water station, connect the hoses, manually fill the clean water reservoir, and off you go.

There is only one thing I would ask you to consider with this cleaning bot: it’s large. At 14.37 inches in diameter, it is over an inch wider than many other units, which makes it one inch too wide to fit between our chair legs to clean under the table. Likewise, at 4.53 inches tall, it’s over an inch taller than others and just a half-inch too tall to fit under our cabinets and table leg supports. This size is an advantage in open spaces, so consider your needs before purchasing.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

SwitchBot also kindly sent me their new Water Leak Detector smart home sensor. This is not provided in the base kit, but I’m sure glad I had it. When I connected the water tank to the water fill station, I accidently didn’t connect the clean water hose properly. Thankfully, I had placed the sensor right there and it immediately alerted me. Take the time to connect your station properly, but, do consider a water detection sensor of your own.

For those in the SwitchBot ecosystem, the S10 and water station can be configured to automatically fill your humidifier or drain your dehumidifier.

In the end, the SwitchBot S10 is a reliable and capable floor cleaning solution that I can happily recommend for your home.

SwitchBot S10 SwitchBot S10 Reliable and efficient • Extended autonomy • Smarthome integration MSRP: $1,199.99 Part of a vast smart home ecosystem The SwitchBot S10 is a capable and reliable floor cleaning solution that seamlessly integrates into your SwitchBot smart home ecosystem. It mops, it vacuums, and it can be hard-wired to your home plumbing for virtually autonomous operation. See price at Amazon Save $400.00 See price at Manufacturer site

What are the best SwitchBot S10 alternatives?

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The SwitchBot S10 launched in 2023 as an early offering for robot vacuums that could mop and be plumbed into the house. Integration with the SwitchBot smart home ecosystem is a bonus over the competition, and the new External Water Tank system makes this bot viable for any home. Narwal Freo X Ultra ($999.99 at Amazon): Using lasers and LiDAR, the Freo X Ultra is a highly-capable autonomous machine when it comes to navigation and privacy. Consistently the best at getting into hard-to-reach places, and least in need of hands-on maintenance.

Using lasers and LiDAR, the Freo X Ultra is a highly-capable autonomous machine when it comes to navigation and privacy. Consistently the best at getting into hard-to-reach places, and least in need of hands-on maintenance. Anker Eufy S1 Pro ($1499.99 at Amazon): A capable all-around cleaning machine, and one of only a few that keep the LiDAR sensor below the top, so that your pet can ride on top without triggering a navigation failure. The Eufy S1 Pro is a great alternative.

A capable all-around cleaning machine, and one of only a few that keep the LiDAR sensor below the top, so that your pet can ride on top without triggering a navigation failure. The Eufy S1 Pro is a great alternative. Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra (on the product’s website): They may not have been the first on the market, but Roborock is certainly a leader by volume. The S8 MaxV Ultra is their current flagship model, which offers capable cleaning with reliable navigation, and has a little arm that reaches into the corners to pick up dry debris.

They may not have been the first on the market, but Roborock is certainly a leader by volume. The S8 MaxV Ultra is their current flagship model, which offers capable cleaning with reliable navigation, and has a little arm that reaches into the corners to pick up dry debris. iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max ($1399.99 at Manufacturer site): A newer entry on the market thatpromises to be a capable machine from one of the first robot vacuum manufacturers. Upgraded AI obstacle avoidance, room detection, and upcoming Matter support promise a market-leading floor cleaning solution.

SwitchBot S10 specs

SwitchBot S10 Expand Robot Dimensions: 365 x 115 x 365 mm

Weight: 6,360 g Functions ✔ Sweeps

✔ Vacuums

✔ Mops Expand

SwitchBot S10 review: FAQ

Does SwitchBot S10 work on carpet? Yes, the SwitchBot S10 works on carpet. Downward facing sensors automatically switch between mopping and vacuuming modes when the bot crosses from hard floors to carpets and back again. Was this helpful

Does SwitchBot S10 have mapping? Yes, the SwitchBot S10 allows you to create multiple maps, to cover up to three floors of your home. Was this helpful

Can SwitchBot S10 work without WiFi? Yes, the SwitchBot S10 has basic operational controls on the bot itself to trigger floor cleaning without a Wi-Fi connection. However, you will need Wi-Fi for initial setup, and using the companion app on your mobile device gives far superior controls. Was this helpful

Does SwitchBot S10 work with Google Home? Yes, through the SwitchBot app that controls the entire SwitchBot smarthome ecosystem, you can connect the SwitchBot S10 to Google Assistant and Google Home. Was this helpful

Can SwitchBot S10 clean in the dark? Yes, the SwitchBot S10 is able to clean in the dark. The bot is also equipped with a small pair of headlights, improving navigation accuracy by illuminating for the RGB camera sensors. Was this helpful

You might like

Comments