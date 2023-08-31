SwitchBot S10 vacuums, mops, self-cleans, and refills your humidifier

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR SwitchBot has announced a new floor-cleaning robot — the S10.

The S10 can vacuum, mop, drain and refill its water tank, and refill your humidifier.

The S10 is launching on Kickstarter on October 13 for $1,200.

If you’re questioning whether to get a robot vacuum or not, you may want to consider SwitchBot’s latest machine. Ahead of IFA 2023, SwitchBot announced a new floor-cleaning robot called the S10. The company claims the S10 is the world’s first fully automated floor-cleaning robot with automatic water refilling and draining. And it may also be the first to be able to automatically refill your humidifier.

SwitchBot’s new robot boasts a suction power rating of 6500pa, capable of handling hard and carpeted surfaces. It also has a roller mop that can simultaneously scrub and wash without needing to return to its station. Additionally, it’s said to be capable of self-cleaning the mop 300 times per minute and auto-mop drying.

While it’s not the only company to create a robot that can vacuum and mop, what makes this device different is its ability to auto-drain and refill its water tank. The S10 comes with what SwitchBot describes as an industry-first auto-refilling and draining water station system. With this system, the robot can pour out dirty water and refill with clean water with no human intervention. This water station can be hooked up to kitchens, bathrooms, laundry room plumbing, or anywhere with a water supply. It also can come with external cleaning and wastewater tank accessories if you can’t create a connection.

Possibly the most interesting aspect of this robot is its ability to automatically refill your humidifier. Unfortunately, it won’t work with just any humidifier; you’ll have to take out your wallet to get the special humidifier accessory that will launch at the same time, but will be sold separately.

According to SwitchBot, the S10 will launch on Kickstarter on October 13, 2023. It will be available for $1,200, but you can take $400 off by going to the SwitchBot website and entering your email address to receive updates.

