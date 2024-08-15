SwitchBot upgrades its tiniest robot vacuum with some powerful new features

TL;DR SwitchBot is upgrading its K10+ with improved suction, object avoidance, and an anti-tangle brush.

The powerful new vacuum keeps the original’s super-compact design, for fitting in tight spaces.

You can currently save $180 off Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro.

SwitchBot makes some pretty versatile hardware for setting up a smart home, and beyond the usual assortment of cameras and switches, it offers solutions for things like making your window blinds smart. Today, though, we’re taking a look at its latest robot vacuum cleaner offering, with the launch of the Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro.

The basic idea behind SwitchBot’s approach to designing a robot vacuum as small as this makes a lot of sense: a smaller diameter means that the vacuum can fit in tighter spaces, and just edge up closer to the boundaries of the area you’re cleaning. Just like the original K10+, the new Pro model launching today measures just 24.8cm across.

Compared to that existing model, the Pro implements a few upgrades. For one, SwitchBot augments the laser-based object avoidance system of the K10+ with a new Position Sensitive Detector (PSD) sensor, to help the vacuum better avoid unexpected obstacles — and bumping into stuff less often results in a quieter vacuuming experience. Performance get a nice little boost, with an increase in suction power from 2,500 to 3,000 pascals. And the presence of a rubber anti-tangle brush should be good news for the owners of pets who like to shed.

There’s the same big 4L capacity dust bag in the unit’s base station, which SwitchBot claims is large enough that you’ll only need to empty it once every 90 days, and for the Pro model it gets a new antibacterial treatment. And just like the regular K10+, the Pro measure in at just 92mm high, giving it the clearance to slide under lots of furniture.

What are these improvements going to run you? Well, the original K10+ sells for just about $400, and the K10+ Pro is launching at about $600. If you’re hemming and hawing a little at that price, how does this sound: you can get $180 off your purchase right now, effectively bringing the K10+ Pro down to just $420.

