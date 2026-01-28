Nano Banana just hit the wall and landed in E Ink

SwitchBot

TL;DR SwitchBot launched its AI Art Frame, a colorful E Ink picture frame with built-in AI art generation.

The frames support text-to-image prompts, remixing, and doodle-to-art, plus up to two years of battery life.

Prices start at $149.99 for the 7.3-inch model.

AI-generated images just found a new canvas: your wall. SwitchBot’s latest isn’t a robot or a smart lock. It’s a collection of E Ink picture frames that double as always-on AI art displays.

On the hardware side, the frames feature E Ink Spectra 6 technology, designed to mimic the layered look of real paint on real paper. As with other E Ink displays, the result is glare-free, backlight-free, and easy on the eyes, making it better suited as wall art than an LCD or OLED screen. Through the SwitchBot app, users can upload and organize artwork, store up to 10 images locally, sync new content, and schedule images to cycle on and off at given times of day. The frames are available in 7.3-inch, 13.3-inch, and 31.5-inch builds, each of which supports both horizontal and vertical orientations.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

To maintain an upscale aesthetic, the AI Art Frames use a premium aluminum alloy body and avoid visible cables entirely. Each is powered by a built-in 2,000mAh battery, which SwitchBot says can last up to two years per charge. Like most E Ink devices, the frames only draw power when the display updates, so frequent changes will drain the battery faster.

The headline feature, though, is SwitchBot’s AI Studio, powered by Nano Banana. The studio offers users two ways to create personalized, AI-generated art, from reinterpreting classics to reworking personal photos. With AI Art Prompt, users can generate artwork with text prompts or reference images. Alternatively, AI Art Remix lets users take existing photos and images and stylize them to look likeeverything from an oil painting to anime. According to SwitchBot, you can even use the studio to turn personal sketches into display-worthy works.

The AI Art Frame starts at $149.99 for the smallest 7.3-inch model, scaling up to $349.99 for the mid-size 13.3-inch unit and $1,299.99 for the expansive 31.5-inch version. SwitchBot offers various bundle options for building a gallery wall or outfitting more than one space. The company includes a 30-day free trial with up to 400 AI generations per month. After that, access costs $3.99 per month.

Digital art frames and color E Ink displays aren’t new. We saw several impressive models launch at CES this year. Baking AI generation directly into a frame, however, pushes the category toward more active personalization and interaction. Whether you view the results as art or “AI slop,” they’re undeniably versatile. SwitchBot’s AI Art Frame hints at where low-power, always-on displays may be headed.

Follow