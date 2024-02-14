Report: Fewer US Android users jumped to iPhone in 2023, but there were still plenty

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report from CIRP shows that fewer new iPhone owners in the United States left Android for iOS.

We saw a 2% drop year-over-year, from 15% in 2022 to 13% in 2023.

Still, 13% of new US iPhone owners coming from Android is a significant number.

In the never-ending saga of Android vs iOS, there’s a clear winner here in the United States — and it ain’t Team Green. In 2022, the percentage of iPhone users in the US surpassed 50% for the first time, which inevitably means that a lot of Android users jumped ship. Now, a new report shows that Android was able to stem the bleeding a bit last year.

According to a new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), in 2023, roughly 13% of new iPhone owners had just left Android behind. This is about 2% less than what CIRP saw in 2022, which was a whopping 15%. That was the largest percentage recorded in the past five years.

To be clear, this does not mean that 15% of Android users in the US switched to an iPhone (which would be a staggering number). This means that, of the people who bought a new iPhone in 2023, 13% came from Android. An undisclosed majority percentage had an iPhone previously, and a very small minority came from feature phones.

Check out the chart below:

According to the chart, we’ve now dropped to the same level seen in 2019. However, 2020 and 2021 were far better for Team Green, with just 11% of switching in both years.

Of course, the ideal scenario would be for these numbers not to exist and for all Android users to stick with Android. That seems more and more like a pipe dream, though, with the teen population in the United States overwhelmingly preferring iPhones and a very low percentage of current iPhone users being interested in switching to Android. The best we can hope for now is for OEMs to keep as many Android users happy enough that they don’t switch.

If you’re reading this on an iPhone and interested in what Android can offer you, we highly recommend this article on switching from iPhone to Android 😊

