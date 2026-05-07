Switch 2 users have figured out a way to watch YouTube on the console

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Switch 2 users have figured out a workaround to watch YouTube videos on the console.

The workaround works, but only supports resolutions up to 360p.

Google is yet to release an official YouTube app for the Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 users have been waiting for an official YouTube app to grace the console ever since it first launched. Though Google confirmed that an app is being developed, there has been no real progress in over a year. So it’s no surprise that gamers have figured out a workaround to access YouTube on the console in the meantime.

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The workaround was shared on Reddit by user JampyL, who managed to figure out that the news section of the free-to-download Switch 2 game Super Animal Royale has YouTube videos. Once the video opens inside a browser on the console, players can freely search for, and watch, any YouTube content.

However, the workaround does not come without a number of compromises. Videos inside the browser play at a maximum resolution of 360p, which can be hard to watch. Further, users can’t sign in to their YouTube accounts, either. That means users can’t rely on their playlists or recommendations to find videos, and need to search for every video manually.

The lack of an official YouTube app on the Switch 2 is surprising, especially since the original Switch console had a YouTube app that allowed players to watch videos on the console. That particular app can still be downloaded by users on their new Switch 2 consoles.

However, that app doesn’t open, and until Google releases an official YouTube app for the latest Switch console, users are doomed to watching 360p videos on a console with a Full HD display and HDR support — both features that an official YouTube app would presumably support and utilize.

That said, if you’ve been itching to watch YouTube content on your Switch 2, you can do so now, albeit at a very low quality.

Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Improved performance • Surprisingly great LCD display • Fun social features MSRP: $449.00 Nintendo's best gets bigger and better. The Nintendo Switch 2 offers big upgrades over the original Switch, including a larger 7.9-inch 1080p 120Hz display, a beefed-up, custom NVIDIA processor, 256GB of internal storage, and GameChat social features. See price at GameStop See price at Newegg

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