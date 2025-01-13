Nintendo's lawyers are all over the Switch 2 model shown at CES

TL;DR Nintendo’s lawyers visited accessory maker Genki after showing off a Switch 2 model at CES.

The company says it didn’t sign an NDA, so there’s no wrongdoing.

Nintendo says the design is unofficial and was not provided by the company.

Despite months of leaks about the Switch 2, Nintendo has continued to remain silent. However, its lawyers have remained active, attacking not just emulators but also Genki, the company behind the dummy unit seen at CES last week.

A video from French journalist Julien Tellouck claims that Nintendo’s lawyers approached the company’s booth, which has gained significant press coverage for having a physical mockup of the Nintendo Switch 2. While it reportedly wasn’t on display for the public, Genki was happy for visitors to test its accessories on the mockup at the booth. There’s also a rendered video on its website that doesn’t leave much to the imagination.

Unphased, the company representative said they didn’t sign any NDA with Nintendo, so there’s no wrongdoing here. This appears true of most leaks so far, including those from bigger brands like dbrand.

According to CNET Japan, Genki’s dummy unit was based on a mockup the company had acquired on its own. Nintendo told the publication that the design was unofficial and not provided by Nintendo, but it stopped short of any further accusations.

Still, Genki remained confident on the CES floor, with a representative telling Tellouck they were sure the final design would resemble the mockup. It aligns with the previous leaks, with a larger screen, magnetic Joy-Cons, a second USB-C port, and a mysterious new C button on the right Joy-Con. Of course, nothing is certain until Nintendo lifts the veil and officially reveals the final hardware.

We might not have to wait long, as Nintendo is expected to announce the console later this month. Sales are rumored to begin in April, although the only thing Nintendo has officially confirmed is that it will announce the console before March 31, 2025.

