Nintendo Switch 2 dummy units make an appearance at CES

TL;DR Accessory makers at CES 2025 are showing off dummy units of the Nintendo Switch 2.

The new console is rumored to be larger and could have a second USB-C port.

The Joy-Cons are also getting an update with a new optical sensor and a mysterious C button.

Nintendo’s original Switch has been a big hit, and the company has teased that it will announce the successor, presumed to be called the Nintendo Switch 2, before March 31, 2025. Many details about the device have already leaked, including its logo, overall design, and even the new Joy-Cons. At CES 2025, several accessory makers are already talking about the Switch 2 and even showing off dummy units allegedly built from an authentic copy.

Numerama spotted accessory maker Genki showing off accessories for the yet-unreleased Switch 2 at the CES 2025 show floor. Genki has developed eight accessories, which they will release “in April” at the same time as the console. It is also showing off mockups of the console, which include the new magnetic Joy-Con.

The Switch 2 dummy unit showcases that it is larger than the original Switch. The mockups also sport a second USB-C port on the top.

Genki has a video of the Joy-Con 2 controllers at its booth and on its website. The video clearly showcases the new optical sensor on the controllers, although the accessory maker has not been able to test games that use it. There is also a C button on the right Joy-Con, whose functionality remains mysterious.

The report mentions that accessory makers present at CES 2025 suggest that you can buy a real Switch 2 on the “black market ‘if you put up the money.'” There’s no legal and ethical way to confirm this, so take this claim with a healthy dose of skepticism. Either way, the report says that accessory brands like Genki are adamant that their dummy unit was made from an actual console and is not based on just a 3D blueprint. Since these accessory makers have not partnered with Nintendo, they do not have any binding contracts that prevent them from disclosing this information before the handheld gaming console is released.

We have to wait a few more weeks for an official announcement. Are you excited for the Nintendo Switch 2? Let us know in the comments below!

