This is the Nintendo Switch 2, according to dbrand

TL;DR dbrand just announced its Killswitch case for the Nintendo Switch 2, complete with a full product render.

The design is based on the actual dimensions of the device and lines up with previous rumors.

If correct, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be larger than the Switch OLED, with magnetic joycons and a new button.

Despite the Nintendo Switch coming out over 7 years ago, Nintendo still hasn’t officially announced anything about the Nintendo Switch 2. The company has promised to do so before March of 2025, but now dbrand has jumped the gun and given us a full 360-degree render of the upcoming handheld.

The reveal can be found on dbrand’s placeholder page for the Nintendo Switch 2 Killswitch case. The front of the device might look strange, but that’s just the detachable travel case that keeps the joysticks and screen safe in your bag. It’s transparent though, so you can still see the Nintendo Switch 2 underneath.

The render gives us a glimpse of the design, but dbrand CEO Adam Ijaz has gone a step further by revealing far, far more in an interview with The Verge. According to him, the preliminary design is based on “actual dimensions” of the device based on a “3D scan of the real hardware.” He wasn’t willing to give up where this scan came from, but he did reveal just about everything else.

According to Ijaz, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be larger and taller than the Switch OLED. He claims the new console will measure 27cm wide by 11.6cm tall, compared to 24cm by 10.2cm on the current hardware. It will be roughly the same thickness, however, and the kickstand will still run about halfway up the back of the device.

dbrand revealed the full measurements of the Nintendo Switch successor.

New magnetic joycons will detach via a button on the back, with the Killswitch case designed to detach with them. Additionally, there’s a new button with a “C” printed on it beneath the home button, although Ijaz doesn’t know what it does.

This matches up with previously leaked images of the console, further solidifying the rumored design. As for a release date, Ijaz has no idea when the console itself will launch, but dbrand is targeting a late March or early April release for its Nintendo Switch 2 Killswitch case, so hopefully we’re just a few months away from an official reveal.

