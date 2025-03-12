Surveys show people clearly prefer this flagship over the entire Galaxy S25 range

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best Android phones around, but it’s arguably the most unexciting flagship release in quite some time. That’s largely due to the device being a very incremental upgrade over last year’s phone.

Colleague Ryan Haines said he couldn’t wait to go back to the OnePlus 13 after reviewing the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Meanwhile, fellow colleague Joe Maring also felt that the OnePlus 13 was proof that Samsung was “asleep at the wheel.” So we asked readers to choose between the OnePlus 13 and Samsung’s latest phones, and here’s what you told us.

OnePlus 13 or Galaxy S25 Ultra? <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In our first poll, we specifically asked readers to choose between the OnePlus 13 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Over 3,200 votes were cast, and a massive 62% of respondents chose the OnePlus device over Samsung’s Ultra phone.

“I was going to get S25U but after reading allot (sic) i went with OnePlus 13 and loving it. Much better battery compared to S24 Ultra and love the screen gestures,” wrote user vampyren.

Oddly enough, several comments in Ryan’s article came from Samsung fans accusing his article of being an ad for OnePlus. I guess being OnePlus Authority is a refreshing change from the old Apple Authority and Samsung Authority accusations.

Nevertheless, the OnePlus 13 costs $899 compared to the S25 Ultra’s $1,300 price tag. Samsung offers a longer update commitment, an S Pen, and more customizable software. However, the OnePlus 13 is cheaper, has faster wired/wireless charging, a bigger battery, similarly competitive camera hardware, and a fresher design.

What about OnePlus 13 versus the entire S25 series? <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We also asked readers whether they’d choose the OnePlus 13 or any other S25 model (not just the Ultra), and OnePlus achieved a resounding win once again. Almost 5,000 votes were cast, and close to two-thirds of respondents chose the OnePlus 13. Meanwhile, ~21.6% of respondents chose the S25 Ultra, ~7.8% chose the base S25, and just ~4.1% picked the S25 Plus.

I’m a little surprised that the S25 and S25 Plus weren’t more popular, as they’re both closer in price to the OnePlus handset than the S25 Ultra. Nevertheless, this suggests that our polled readers see the OnePlus 13 as a full-blown Ultra rival.

“As someone who skipped the Ultra and got on the oneplus train I 100% have no complaints whatsoever with it (sic),” noted user Robert Olson.

Either way, our polled audience strongly prefers the OnePlus 13 over the Galaxy S25 range. Our readers are mostly enthusiasts, though, rather than mass-market consumers at large. It also doesn’t help that, unlike Samsung, the OnePlus 13 isn’t available via US carriers.

