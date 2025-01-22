Dust off your PS1 collection for the FPGA SuperDock

TL;DR Taki Udon has teased an upcoming “SuperDock” accessory.

In tandem with the SSOne PS1 FPGA console, it can play physical PS1 discs and more.

It also includes four USB A ports and a 2280 m.2 SSD bay.

There’s never been a better time to be a retro gamer, with emulation-focused handhelds and beautiful FPGA devices flooding the market. One highly-anticipated device, the SSOne (or R2One) is a gorgeous PS1 FPGA console, and thanks to a newly announced accessory, it will also be able to play physical PS1 discs.

Called the “SuperDock,” Taki Udon’s FPGA accessory perfectly matches the aesthetic of the previously-announced console with a smooth, modern look. Presumably, it will be available in black and white to match the colorways of the console itself.

The SuperDock has a disc slot in the front (instead of a tray) that will read and play PS1 games using a forked version of the PS1 FPGA core. The CD/DVD drive should be capable of playing other disc-based consoles like the SEGA Saturn, but Taki has stated that the team won’t focus on that for now.

The SuperDock connects to the SSOne FPGA console to play physical PS1 games on modern hardware.

In addition to the disc drive, the SuperDock will feature four USB A ports and a 2280 m.2 SSD bay. Combined with the ports on the main SSOne console, which include three more USB A ports, a microSD slot, two controller ports, two memory card slots, an ethernet port, and a variety of digital and analog outputs, it should provide an enhanced experience over original PS1 hardware or software emulation.

The SSOne console will be compatible with all MISTer FPGA cores, including nearly 40 retro consoles. It will be available for pre-order later this month at a special “friends and founders” price of $149. That’s significantly cheaper than other FPGA projects like the Analogue Pocket, although we still have no word on pricing for the SuperDock accessory.

Sign up for the newsletter to find out when the initial batch will become available.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments