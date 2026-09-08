Forget emulation: We're much closer to running Super Smash Bros Melee on Android and PC

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TL;DR Super Smash Bros Melee has just been fully decompiled, opening the door for unofficial ports to other platforms.

The game joins other 100% decompiled GameCube games like The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Pikmin, and Animal Crossing.

Several GameCube games have been decompiled in the last 18 months, a process that allows these titles to be unofficially ported to modern platforms. Now, we can add one of the most popular GameCube titles of all time to the list.

Super Smash Bros Melee has now been 100% decompiled, according to the decomp.dev database (h/t: GC/Wii decompilation Discord). This title joins other decompiled GameCube games like The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Mario Party 4, Super Mario Strikers, Pikmin, and Animal Crossing.

Decompilation involves reverse-engineering the game’s original code to understand how it works. This process opens the door for unofficial fan ports of the game to other platforms without using the original developer’s copyrighted code. These ports often have lower system requirements and run more smoothly than the same title under emulation. They also tend to include loads of graphical options and mod support. However, the game assets (e.g., graphics, sound files) typically need to be extracted from a ROM file, which isn’t included with the fan port.

Nevertheless, this might be the most popular GameCube game to have received the decompilation treatment. Super Smash Bros Melee became a favorite for tournaments following its release, and it’s still a fixture on the competitive circuit today.

It’s worth stressing that this decompilation doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll see an unofficial PC or Android port based on this any time soon. But history strongly suggests that we’ll see ports sooner rather than later.

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