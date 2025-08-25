Switch emulator Sudachi is no more, and it's (mostly) not because of Nintendo

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

TL;DR Popular Switch emulator Sudachi is no longer under active development.

Developer Jarrod Norwell has moved on to Folium, an iOS emulation app.

The final version will remain available, but the dev recommends switching to Eden.

Nintendo Switch emulation seems to have recovered from last year’s major blows in the wake of Yuzu’s untimely demise, but one emulator from that era remained under active development, at least until now.

Sudachi is a Yuzu fork with a number of enhancements over the final Yuzu release, but it seems that the last version, released on July 2, will be the final release for the foreseeable future. A note recently added to the official website reads “Sudachi is no longer in-development and won’t be for some time due to my required commitment to my paid project, Folium.”

Folium is an iOS multiemulator app that Jarrod Norwell, the solo dev behind Sudachi, has been working on for over a year. He indicated late last year that Sudachi development would be winding down, citing a “very unsafe and unpleasant environment” around Nintendo Switch emulation.

For a bit of background, Sudachi was one of many Yuzu forks Nintendo hit with DMCA notices after Yuzu’s shutdown. The Discord and GitHub pages were shut down, although Sudachi and others were later rehosted on private servers, outside of Nintendo’s grasp. Still, the message was clear, and it scared off many emulator developers.

Sudachi was one of the oldest Yuzu forks still under active development.

Norwell continued making minor updates to Sudachi in the following months, improving compatibility with newer titles. These updates later slowed down, and the final updates contain very minor changes.

However, the legacy of Sudachi will live on. Norwell is now contributing to the Eden emulator and promotes it as “a fork that also provides real, significant changes” on the Sudachi homepage.

