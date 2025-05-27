Subnautica is coming to Android, and you won't have to wait long to dive in

TL;DR The hit action-survival game Subnautica is coming to Android and iOS on July 8.

Playdigious has ported the full game, including Freedom and Creative modes.

It’s available to pre-register now, with a 10% discount off the $9.99 price tag.

Subnautica was a huge sleeper hit when it officially landed in 2018, with a unique underwater hook that gave players plenty to explore. Now, the game is officially launching on Android and iOS as a premium game, with no ads or in-app purchases.

Playdigious, the publisher behind the excellent Android ports of Dead Cells and TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, has transformed the game for mobile devices with a revamped interface. The full game has been ported, so you can explore the depths of planet 4546B in the original Survival mode or take a more relaxed approach with Freedom or Creative modes. It also has full controller compatibility on both Android and iOS.

Subnautica is one of the best survival games of the past decade.

The game puts a unique spin on the survival genre, taking place almost entirely underwater. You’ll have to scavenge for resources, build your underwater base and vehicles, and set out into a sci-fi adventure. There are alien mysteries to explore and some genuinely terrifying moments awaiting those who haven’t already experienced the game.

Apart from the brief announcement trailer above, Playdigious hasn’t shown off any gameplay footage of the port in action. The App Store post states it’s compatible with virtually any iPhone or iPad released in the past six years, but Android compatibility hasn’t been announced yet.

You can pre-register for the game today on the Google Play Store and the App Store ahead of the official July 8 launch date. If you pre-register during the launch window, you’ll also save 10% off the $9.99 price tag, bringing the total down to $8.99. That’s a bargain for one of the best survival games of the past decade.

