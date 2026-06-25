Google thinks Gemini can fix one of studying's biggest problems

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s new Gemini study notebooks create a personalized study plan by analyzing your uploaded notes, syllabus, and course materials.

The feature generates targeted lessons, follow-up quizzes, and a progress dashboard that tracks strengths, weak areas, and exam readiness over time.

Study notebooks also supports standardized test prep for exams such as the SAT, JEE, NEET, and GRE.

Students have been finding creative ways to use AI tools for months. Some use it to summarize chapters they don’t want to read, others rely on it for homework help, last-minute revision, or explaining concepts that their textbooks somehow made more confusing. While AI can speed up homework and explainers, it doesn’t always tell students what they should be studying in the first place. That’s the gap Google is trying to fill with study notebooks in Gemini.

Instead of acting like a chatbot that simply spits out answers, study notebooks are designed to function more like a personal tutor that adapts to what you know and, more importantly, what you don’t know.

Once you upload your course materials, Gemini doesn’t immediately start throwing lessons at you. Instead, it first creates a quiz to gauge your current understanding and identify your knowledge gaps.

It’s like a placement test some schools give before assigning students to different skill levels. If you’re already comfortable with algebra but struggle with geometry, or if you know cell biology but keep mixing up concepts, Gemini attempts to identify those weak spots automatically.

Once it understands where you’re struggling, it starts building personalized lessons for those areas. Instead of forcing you to revisit everything from scratch, the goal is to focus on the topics that actually need work. Each lesson includes follow-up quizzes, allowing Gemini to continuously measure whether you’re improving or simply memorizing answers. That’s arguably the most interesting part of the feature — Gemini actively decides what you should focus on next based on your performance.

Google is also adding a progress dashboard that tracks your learning over time. Rather than showing a simple completion percentage, Gemini breaks a subject into dozens of smaller learning goals and labels them as strengths, areas that need attention, or topics you haven’t started yet. That means students won’t have to guess whether they’re actually ready for an exam.

And speaking of exams, Google is also bringing standardized test preparation into the mix. Students preparing for tests such as the SAT can use study notebooks to take diagnostic quizzes and receive customized study plans based on their results. Google says additional exams, including JEE, NEET, and GRE, among others, will be added in the coming months.

Anyone who’s crammed for an exam knows the hardest part isn’t always studying — it’s figuring out what to study. Google’s new feature is designed to take some of that guesswork out of the process.

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

Study notebooks will also connect with NotebookLM, allowing students to turn their uploaded materials into flashcards, summaries, video explainers, and other study aids. Google says the feature is rolling out globally and will be available in all supported Gemini languages.

Whether students use it to learn more effectively or simply study a little less frantically remains to be seen. Either way, Gemini’s role is expanding beyond answering prompts and into helping students plan, track, and improve their knowledge.

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