How to strikethrough text on Discord: a one-step guide

Discord allows you to manage the text you send with authority. That means being able to format your text as bold, italicized, or underlined. You can also strikethrough your text, which means it will come out with a line going through it. This is a great tool that allows you to communicate more clearly with the user on the other end. Let’s go over how to do strikethrough text on Discord.

QUICK ANSWER To do strikethrough on Discord, add two tildes on both sides of the text. For example, ~~strikethrough this~~ will appear as strikethrough this on Discord.

How to cross out text on Discord

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

There are many situations where crossing out text can be useful. For example, if you need to go back and cross out something you wrote earlier, you can edit that message and strikethrough that text.

Additionally, if a Discord server has a bot set up to track activity, messages you delete or edit will appear as notifications. This can appear suspicious and, as a result, you may garner unwanted attention. If you don’t want to delete messages, sometimes the best alternative is to cross that text out.

Desktop Start typing a message anywhere; this can be in a direct message thread or a Discord server. This is the text you will format as strikethrough text.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Highlight your text. A small pop-up toolbar will automatically appear above your text; click the button that looks like an ‘S’ with a line running through it. This is the strikethrough button.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Once you click the strikethrough button, you will see your text change in the input field. It will have two tildes on each end. This is how strikethrough text is formatted.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

When you send that message, it will appear crossed out.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Android and iOS Formatting strikethrough text on the Discord mobile app is very easy. However, you must manually enter the two tildes on each end of the text you want to cross out.

Type your message on the Discord mobile app. This message must have two tildes on either side.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Unlike the desktop app version, you won’t be able to see a preview of your text with a line going through it. You must send the message, then it will appear formatted as strikethrough text.

HOW TO TYPE A TILDE (~) ON YOUR KEYBOARD English (US): Shift + `

+ English (UK): Shift + #

+ English (Canada/Australia): Shift + `

+ Spanish (Latin America): Alt Gr + +

+ Portuguese: ~ and then space

and then German: Alt Gr + +

+ French (Canada): Alt Gr + ç and then space / Alt Gr + çç

+ and then / + French (France): Alt Gr + é and then space / Alt Gr + éé ⌥ Option + n (on Mac OS X)

Turkish: Alt Gr + ü and then space / Alt Gr + ü ü

+ and then / + Arabic: Shift + `ذّ

+ Hebrew: Shift + ~

