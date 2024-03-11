Here's where to watch this year's Oscar winners

The Academy Awards are the biggest celebration of the year in cinema, with Oppenheimer and Poor Things winning the lion’s share of categories. If you haven’t had the chance to catch these films in theaters, here’s where you can stream all of this year’s Oscar winners online.

Oppenheimer

Categories: 13 nominations, winner for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was the standout hit of 2023, and it has since received many awards, including an impressive seven Oscar wins out of the 13 categories it was nominated for. If you somehow managed to miss this one, it’s a biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who is considered the “father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the Manhattan Project. The star-studded cast includes Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., both of whom took home Oscars for their roles, as well as Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and a who’s who of Hollywood’s finest.

You can stream Oppenheimer today exclusively on Peacock Premium.

Poor Things

Categories: 11 nominations, winner for Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things was another big winner at the 2024 Oscars, with a bizarre, genre-defying story helmed by Emma Stone, who took home the Oscar for Best Actress. It tells the story of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman who is brought back to life like Frankenstein’s monster, but with an infant’s brain. She then embarks on a journey of self-discovery filled with wonder, hilarity, debauchery, and some of the most spectacular costumes to ever grace the big screen.

You can stream Poor Things today on Hulu.

Barbie

Categories: Eight nominations, winner for Best Original Song (“What Was I Made For?”)

Barbie might have outperformed Oppenheimer at the box office, but it only managed to take home one of the eight Oscars it was nominated for. Even so, the colorful and fun movie puts a unique spin on the beloved Barbie brand that both fans and haters will enjoy. The fact that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling seem to have been made to play Barbie and Ken also helps suspend the illusion.

Barbie is available to stream now on Max.

The Holdovers

Categories: Five nominations, winner for Best Supporting Actress (Da’Vine Joy Randolph)

Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers is about a teacher at a boarding school (Paul Giamatti) who is forced to chaperone a group of failing students over the Christmas holidays. He builds a special bond with a particular student (Dominic Sessa) and the cafeteria manager (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) as they all struggle to deal with loneliness. Set in 1970 and perfectly capturing the retro vibe (watch the trailer above to see what I mean), it’s a bittersweet comedy that was nominated for several categories, including Best Picture, but only managed to take home one.

You can stream it now on Peacock Premium.

The Zone of Interest

Categories: Five nominations, winner for Best International Feature Film and Best Sound

This German-language historical drama from Jonathan Glazer takes the eeriness of his previous films, including Birth and Under the Skin, and transports it to Nazi Germany. The film tells the story of a family making their lives in the area surrounding the Auschwitz concentration camp. It’s an exploration of the banality of evil that leaves an emotional hole for the viewer to fill on their own.

Unfortunately, the Zone of Interest is not yet available for streaming. Since it’s distributed by A24 it will eventually land on Max, but until then you’ll have to buy or rent it from Prime Video, Apple TV, or YouTube Movies.

The Boy and the Heron

Categories: Winner for Best Animated Feature Film

Hayao Miyazaki’s (probable) final film The Boy and the Heron is a hand-drawn adventure that lives up to other legendary Ghibli films, taking home Best Animated Feature over Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Elemental. It’s yet another fantastic adventure that feels both familiar to Ghibli fans and completely new. This film is the culmination of Miyazaki’s entire career, with many autobiographical touches that provide more meaning the closer you are to his work. This is a much more mature movie that’s probably not as enjoyable for children.

Unfortunately, the Boy and the Heron is not yet available for streaming. It will be available on Max starting in June 2024.

Other winners There were plenty of other winners at the 96th Academy Awards, many of which are also available for streaming. Here’s a quick roundup of the rest of the winners: Best Documentary Feature Film : 20 Days in Mariupol Watch it for free on YouTube

: 20 Days in Mariupol Best Documentary Short Film : The Last Repair Shop Watch it on Disney Plus

: The Last Repair Shop Best Animated Short Film : WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko Not available for streaming

: WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko Best Live Action Short Film : The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Watch it on Netflix

: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Best Visual Effects : Godzilla Minus One Not available for streaming

: Godzilla Minus One Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) : American Fiction Only available for rent on Prime Video and Apple TV

: American Fiction Best Writing (Original Screenplay) : Anatomy of a Fall Will be available for streaming on Hulu starting March 22

: Anatomy of a Fall

