Do you use Strava? You now have a new WhatsApp-like Messaging feature

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Popular fitness app Strava is getting a new messaging feature. The company announced today that the in-app chat feature will allow users to “coordinate adventures, connect for inspiration or tips, share their journey, and more.”

Strava is already an established social network for athletes. The app allows users to record and share their fitness achievements with friends and followers. With the addition of messaging, the platform aims to add more depth to the service.

The inaugural version of Strava’s messaging feature launched today will present two options — one-on-one direct messaging and group messaging. Users will be able to share activities and routes in messages to help assist in coordination and celebration. Users can personalize group names, use GIFs, and send message reactions — standard messaging features you’ll find on any app.

Users can further refine their messaging experience on Strava by defining their preferences on who can invite them to a group chat or who can message them directly. Settings will be automatically set based on a user’s profile visibility. However, they can be fine-tuned to receive messages to and from ‘Following,’ ‘Mutuals,’ or ‘No One.’

Strava says it’ll introduce more messaging features in early 2024. Users will be able to message within Strava clubs. They will also be able to share photos, clubs, posts, and events within messaging.

